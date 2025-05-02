Shell Plc 1st Quarter 2025 Unaudited Results

SHELL PLC
1st QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS		    


 

                     
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters$ million  
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
4,780  928  7,358  +415Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders    
5,577  3,661  7,734  +52Adjusted EarningsA   
15,250  14,281  18,711  +7Adjusted EBITDAA   
9,281  13,162  13,330  -29Cash flow from operating activities    
(3,959) (4,431) (3,528)  Cash flow from investing activities    
5,322  8,731  9,802   Free cash flowG   
4,175  6,924  4,493   Cash capital expenditureC   
8,575  9,401  8,997  -9Operating expensesF   
8,453  9,138  9,054  -7Underlying operating expensesF   
10.4%11.3%12.0% ROACED   
76,511  77,078  79,931   Total debtE   
41,521  38,809  40,513   Net debtE   
18.7%17.7%17.7% GearingE   
2,838  2,815  2,911  +1Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d)    
0.79  0.15  1.14+427Basic earnings per share ($)    
0.92  0.60  1.20  +53Adjusted Earnings per share ($)B   
0.3580  0.3580  0.3440  Dividend per share ($)    

1.Q1 on Q4 change


 

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected lower exploration well write-offs, lower operating expenses and higher Products margins.

First quarter 2025 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included a charge of $0.5 billion related to the UK Energy Profits Levy and impairment charges. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $0.8 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the fourth quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $2.8 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2025 was $9.3 billion and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2.9 billion and working capital outflows of $2.7 billion. The working capital outflows mainly reflected accounts receivable and payable movements.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first quarter 2025 was an outflow of $4.0 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.2 billion, and net other investing cash outflows of $0.9 billion which included the drawdowns on loan facilities provided at completion of the sale of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) in Nigeria, partly offset by divestment proceeds of $0.6 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the first quarter 2025, net debt was $41.5 billion, compared with $38.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. This reflects free cash flow of $5.3 billion, which included working capital outflows of $2.7 billion, more than offset by share buybacks of $3.3 billion, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion, lease additions of $1.3 billion including those related to the Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. acquisition and interest payments of $0.8 billion. Gearing was 18.7% at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared with 17.7% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, mainly driven by higher net debt.






 






Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.5 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.3 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the first quarter 2025 amount to $0.3580 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the fourth quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the second quarter 2025 results announcement.


 

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 3.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and depreciation, depletion and amortisation (DD&A) expenses.

3.Not incorporated by reference.


 

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS


 

Integrated Gas

In March 2025, we completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the shares in Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. (Pavilion Energy). Pavilion Energy, headquartered in Singapore, operates a global LNG trading business with contracted supply volume of approximately 6.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).


 

Upstream

In January 2025, we announced the start of production at the Shell-operated Whale floating production facility in the Gulf of America. The Whale development is owned by Shell (60%, operator) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (40%).

In February 2025, we announced production restart at the Penguins field in the UK North Sea with a modern floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility (Shell 50%, operator; NEO Energy 50%). The previous export route for this field was via the Brent Charlie platform, which ceased production in 2021 and is being decommissioned.

In February 2025, we signed an agreement to acquire a 15.96% working interest from ConocoPhillips Company in the Shell-operated Ursa platform in the Gulf of America. The transaction completed on May 1, 2025 which increases Shell's working interest in the Ursa platform from 45.3884% to 61.3484%.

In March 2025, we completed the sale of SPDC to Renaissance, as announced in January 2024.

In March 2025, we announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Gato do Mato, a deep-water project in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The Gato do Mato Consortium includes Shell (operator, 50%), Ecopetrol (30%), TotalEnergies (20%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) acting as the manager of the production sharing contract (PSC).


 

Chemicals and Products

In January 2025, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited (CSPC), a 50:50 joint venture between Shell and CNOOC Petrochemicals Investment Ltd, took an FID to expand its petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, south China.

In April 2025, we completed the previously announced sale of our Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to CAPGC Pte. Ltd. (CAPGC), a joint venture between Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd.

In April 2025, we agreed to sell our 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc. (“Colonial”) to Colossus AcquireCo LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield”), for $1.45 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.


 

Renewables and Energy Solutions

In January 2025, we completed the previously announced acquisition of a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, LLC, which owns a 609-megawatt (MW) two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island, USA.


 



 

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT


 

                     
          
INTEGRATED GAS    
Quarters$ million        
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
2,789  1,744  2,761  +60Income/(loss) for the period    
306  (421) (919)  Of which: Identified itemsA   
2,483  2,165  3,680  +15Adjusted EarningsA   
4,735  4,568  6,136  +4Adjusted EBITDAA   
3,463  4,391  4,712  -21Cash flow from operating activitiesA   
1,116  1,337  1,041   Cash capital expenditureC   
126  116  137  +9Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)    
4,644  4,574  4,954  +2Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)    
927  905  992  +2Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)    
6.60  7.06  7.58  -6LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)    
16.49  15.50  16.87  +6LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)    

1.Q1 on Q4 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected lower exploration well write-offs ($277 million), partly offset by lower LNG liquefaction volumes (decrease of $68 million). The net effect of contributions from trading and optimisation and realised prices was in line with the fourth quarter 2024 despite higher unfavourable (non-cash) impact of expiring hedging contracts.

Identified items in the first quarter 2025 included favourable movements of $362 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, that as part of Shell's normal business are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These favourable movements compare with the fourth quarter 2024 which included impairment charges of $339 million and a loss of $96 million related to sale of assets, partly offset by favourable movements of $109 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and net cash inflows related to derivatives of $542 million, partly offset by tax payments of $773 million and working capital outflows of $687 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, increased by 2% mainly due to lower planned maintenance in Pearl GTL (Qatar), partly offset by unplanned maintenance and weather constraints in Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 6% mainly due to unplanned maintenance and weather constraints in Australia.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



 

UPSTREAM     
Quarters$ million        
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
2,080  1,031  2,272  +102Income/(loss) for the period    
(257) (651) 339   Of which: Identified itemsA   
2,337  1,682  1,933  +39Adjusted EarningsA   
7,387  7,676  7,888  -4Adjusted EBITDAA   
3,945  4,509  5,727  -13Cash flow from operating activitiesA   
1,923  2,076  2,010   Cash capital expenditureC   
1,335  1,332  1,331  Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)    
3,020  3,056  3,136  -1Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)    
1,855  1,859  1,872  Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)    

1.Q1 on Q4 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected lower exploration well write-offs ($346 million), lower depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (decrease of $330 million), lower operating expenses ($194 million) and comparative favourable tax movements ($179 million), partly offset by lower volumes (decrease of $359 million).

Identified items in the first quarter 2025 included a charge of $509 million related to the UK Energy Profits Levy, partly offset by gains of $159 million from disposal of assets and gains of $95 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These charges and favourable movements compare with the fourth quarter 2024 which included a loss of $161 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and impairment charges of $152 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $1,999 million and working capital outflows of $913 million.

Total production, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, decreased mainly due to the SPDC divestment, largely offset by new oil production.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



 

MARKETING    
Quarters$ million        
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
814  103  896  +688Income/(loss) for the period    
(49) (736) (7) 
 		Of which: Identified itemsA   
900  839  781  +7Adjusted EarningsA   
1,869  1,709  1,686  +9Adjusted EBITDAA   
1,907  1,363  1,319  +40Cash flow from operating activitiesA   
256  811  465   Cash capital expenditureC   
2,674  2,795  2,763  -4Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)    

1.Q1 on Q4 change

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $69 million), and higher Marketing margins (increase of $54 million) mainly due to higher Lubricants unit margins and seasonal impact of higher volumes partly offset by lower Mobility margins due to seasonal impact of lower volumes and lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. These net gains were partly offset by unfavourable tax movements ($109 million).

Identified items in the first quarter 2025 included net losses of $61 million related to sale of assets. These losses compare with the fourth quarter 2024 which included impairment charges of $458 million, and net losses of $247 million related to sale of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, inflows relating to the timing impact of payments related to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $540 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $203 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $344 million and tax payments of $174 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the fourth quarter 2024, decreased mainly due to seasonality.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



 

CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS    
Quarters$ million        
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
(77) (276) 1,311  +72Income/(loss) for the period    
(581) (99) (458)  Of which: Identified itemsA   
449  (229) 1,615  +296Adjusted EarningsA   
1,410  475  2,826  +197Adjusted EBITDAA   
130  2,032  (349) -94Cash flow from operating activitiesA   
458  1,392  500   Cash capital expenditureC   
1,362  1,215  1,430  +12Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)    
2,813  2,926  2,883  -4Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)    

1.Q1 on Q4 change


 

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected higher Products margins (increase of $546 million) mainly driven by higher margins from trading and optimisation and higher refining margins. Adjusted Earnings also reflected higher Chemicals margins (increase of $115 million). In addition, the first quarter 2025 reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $134 million). These net gains were partly offset by comparative unfavourable tax movements ($96 million).

In the first quarter 2025, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $137 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $586 million.

Identified items in the first quarter 2025 included impairment charges of $277 million, and unfavourable movements of $202 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, that as part of Shell's normal business are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These charges and unfavourable movements compare with the fourth quarter 2024 which included impairment charges of $224 million, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements of $114 million..

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and inflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $125 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $1,081 million, and net cash outflows relating to commodity derivatives of $508 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 81% compared with 75% in the fourth quarter 2024, mainly due to lower planned and unplanned maintenance.

Refinery utilisation was 85% compared with 76% in the fourth quarter 2024, mainly due to lower planned maintenance.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



 

RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS    
Quarters$ million        
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference   
(247) (1,226) 553  +80Income/(loss) for the period    
(205) (914) 390   Of which: Identified itemsA   
(42) (311) 163  +87Adjusted EarningsA   
111  (123) 267  +190Adjusted EBITDAA   
367  850  2,466  -57Cash flow from operating activitiesA   
403  1,277  438   Cash capital expenditureC   
76  76  77  +1External power sales (terawatt hours)2    
184  165  190  +12Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3    

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected higher margins (increase of $99 million) mainly due to higher trading and optimisation in the Americas as a result of higher seasonal demand and volatility, lower operating expenses (decrease of $90 million) and comparative favourable tax movements ($89 million). Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the first quarter 2025, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.

Identified items in the first quarter 2025 included a charge of $143 million related to the disposal of assets. These charges compare with the fourth quarter 2024 which included impairment charges of $996 million mainly relating to renewable generation assets in North America, partly offset by favourable movements of $50 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, that as part of Shell's normal business are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2025 was primarily driven by net cash inflows relating to working capital of $380 million and Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by outflows related to derivatives of $169 million.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.

Additional Growth Measures

                     
Quarters   
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024     
    Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):    
3.5  3.4  3.2  +4– In operation2    
4.0  4.0  3.5  -1– Under construction and/or committed for sale3    

1.Q1 on Q4 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.



 

CORPORATE   
Quarters$ million     
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024 Reference  
(483) (335) (354) Income/(loss) for the period   
(26) 45  14  Of which: Identified itemsA  
(457) (380) (368) Adjusted EarningsA  
(261) (24) (92) Adjusted EBITDAA  
(531) 16  (545) Cash flow from operating activitiesA  

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate Adjusted Earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by lower operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.


 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without interest, taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



 

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2025

Full year 2024 cash capital expenditure was $21 billion. Our cash capital expenditure range for the full year 2025 is expected to be within $20 - $22 billion.


 

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 890 - 950 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.3 - 6.9 million tonnes. Second quarter 2025 outlook reflects scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.


 

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,560 - 1,760 thousand boe/d. Production outlook reflects the SPDC divestment in March 2025 and the scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.


 

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,600 - 3,100 thousand b/d.


 

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 87% - 95%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 74% - 82%. Second quarter 2025 utilisation outlook reflects the sale of the Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore which was completed in April 2025.


 

Corporate Adjusted Earnings1 were a net expense of $457 million for the first quarter 2025. Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $400 - $600 million in the second quarter 2025.

1.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure see reference A.


 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

      
 
DateEvent
May 20, 2025Annual General Meeting
July 31, 2025Second quarter 2025 results and dividends
October 30, 2025Third quarter 2025 results and dividends



 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


 

              
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME  
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
69,234  66,281  72,478  Revenue1  
615  (156) 1,318  Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates  
302  683  907  Interest and other income/(expenses)2  
70,152  66,807  74,703  Total revenue and other income/(expenses)  
45,849  43,610  46,867  Purchases  
5,549  5,839  5,810  Production and manufacturing expenses  
2,840  3,231  2,975  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses  
185  331  212  Research and development  
210  861  750  Exploration  
5,441  7,520  5,881  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2  
1,120  1,213  1,164  Interest expense  
61,194  62,605  63,659  Total expenditure  
8,959  4,205  11,044  Income/(loss) before taxation  
4,083  3,164  3,604  Taxation charge/(credit)2  
4,875  1,041  7,439  Income/(loss) for the period  
95  113  82  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  
4,780  928  7,358  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders  
0.79  0.15  1.14  Basic earnings per share ($)3  
0.79  0.15  1.13  Diluted earnings per share ($)3  

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.


 

              
       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
Quarters$ million    
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
4,875  1,041  7,439  Income/(loss) for the period  
   Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:  
   Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:  
1,711  (4,899) (1,995) – Currency translation differences1  
 (11) (6) – Debt instruments remeasurements  
(25) 224  53  – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)  
(42) (50) (14) – Deferred cost of hedging  
74  (91) (12) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates  
1,723  (4,827) (1,974) Total  
   Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:  
306  239  439  – Retirement benefits remeasurements  
(16) (50) 78  – Equity instruments remeasurements  
(36) 46  10  – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates  
254  235  528  Total  
1,977  (4,592) (1,445) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period  
6,852  (3,552) 5,994  Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period  
105  50  56  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  
6,748  (3,602) 5,937  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders  

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.



 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million  
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024
Assets  
Non-current assets  
Goodwill16,072  16,032  
Other intangible assets111,365  9,480  
Property, plant and equipment 183,712  185,219  
Joint ventures and associates24,236  23,445  
Investments in securities2,284  2,255  
Deferred tax6,989  6,857  
Retirement benefits10,266  10,003  
Trade and other receivables7,269  6,018  
Derivative financial instruments²400  374  
 262,593  259,683  
Current assets  
Inventories22,984  23,426  
Trade and other receivables48,247  45,860  
Derivative financial instruments²8,941  9,673  
Cash and cash equivalents35,601  39,110  
 115,773  118,069  
Assets classified as held for sale110,881  9,857  
 126,654  127,926  
Total assets389,248  387,609  
Liabilities  
Non-current liabilities  
Debt65,120  65,448  
Trade and other payables5,487  3,290  
Derivative financial instruments²1,565  2,185  
Deferred tax13,257  13,505  
Retirement benefits6,756  6,752  
Decommissioning and other provisions20,313  21,227  
 112,498  112,407  
Current liabilities  
Debt11,391  11,630  
Trade and other payables60,870  60,693  
Derivative financial instruments²6,371  7,391  
Income taxes payable4,343  4,648  
Decommissioning and other provisions5,104  4,469  
 88,079  88,831  
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale18,001  6,203  
 96,080  95,034  
Total liabilities208,578  207,441  
Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders178,813  178,307  
Non-controlling interest1,856  1,861  
Total equity180,670  180,168  
Total liabilities and equity389,248  387,609  

1.    See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.    See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.


 



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders   
$ millionShare capital1Shares held in trustOther reserves²Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest Total equity
At January 1, 2025510  (803) 19,766  158,834  178,307  1,861   180,168  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  1,967  4,780  6,748  105   6,852  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  11  (11) —  —   —  
Dividends³—  —  —  (2,179) (2,179) (86)  (2,265) 
Repurchases of shares4(8) —   (3,513) (3,513) —   (3,513) 
Share-based compensation—  500  (663) (405) (567) —   (567) 
Other changes—  —  —  23  22  (24)  (2) 
At March 31, 2025502  (304) 21,090  157,527  178,813  1,856   180,670  
At January 1, 2024544  (997) 21,145  165,915  186,607  1,755   188,362  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  (1,420) 7,358  5,937  56   5,994  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  138  (138) —  —   —  
Dividends3—  —  —  (2,210) (2,210) (68)  (2,278) 
Repurchases of shares4(7) —   (3,502) (3,502) —   (3,502) 
Share-based compensation—  543  (426) (392) (275) —   (275) 
Other changes—  —  —    (4)   
At March 31, 2024537  (455) 19,445  167,038  186,565  1,739   188,304  

1.    See Note 4 “Share capital”.

2.    See Note 5 “Other reserves”.

3.    The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4.     Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025 Q4 2024Q1 2024   
8,959   4,205  11,044  Income before taxation for the period  
    Adjustment for:  
636   665  576  – Interest expense (net)  
5,441   7,520  5,881  – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1  
28   649  554  – Exploration well write-offs  
127   288  (10) – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses   
(615)  156  (1,318) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates  
523   1,241  738  – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates  
854   131  (608) – (Increase)/decrease in inventories  
(2,610)  751  (195) – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables  
(907)  1,524  (1,949) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables  
(244)  111  1,386  – Derivative financial instruments  
(100)  (58) (61) – Retirement benefits  
(480)  (256) (600) – Decommissioning and other provisions  
570   (856) 509  – Other1  
(2,900)  (2,910) (2,616) Tax paid  
9,281   13,162  13,330  Cash flow from operating activities  
(3,748)  (6,486) (3,980)    Capital expenditure  
(413)  (421) (500)    Investments in joint ventures and associates  
(15)  (17) (13)    Investments in equity securities  
(4,175)  (6,924) (4,493) Cash capital expenditure  
559   493  323  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses  
33   305  133  Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans  
   569  Proceeds from sale of equity securities  
508   581  577  Interest received  
506   1,762  857  Other investing cash inflows  
(1,394)  (655) (1,494) Other investing cash outflows1  
(3,959)  (4,431) (3,528) Cash flow from investing activities  
80   65  (107) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months  
    Other debt:  
139   (13) 167  – New borrowings  
(2,514)  (2,664) (1,532) – Repayments  
(846)  (1,379) (911) Interest paid  
326   (833) (297) Derivative financial instruments  
(25) 
 		(10) (4) Change in non-controlling interest  
    Cash dividends paid to:  
(2,179)  (2,114) (2,210) – Shell plc shareholders  
(86)  (53) (68) – Non-controlling interest  
(3,311)  (3,579) (2,824) Repurchases of shares  
(768)  (309) (462) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received  
(9,183)  (10,889) (8,248) Cash flow from financing activities  
353   (985) (379) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  
(3,509)  (3,142) 1,175  Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  
39,110   42,252  38,774  Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  
35,601   39,110  39,949  Cash and cash equivalents at end of period  

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.


 



 

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


 

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 240 to 312) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 223 to 296) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates

Future commodity price assumptions and management's view on the future development of refining and chemicals margins represent a significant estimate and were subject to change in 2024. These assumptions continue to apply for impairment testing purposes in the first quarter 2025. As per the normal process outlined in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F, these assumptions are subject to review later this year.

The discount rates applied for impairment testing and the discount rate applied to provisions are reviewed on a regular basis. Both discount rates applied in the first quarter 2025 remain unchanged compared with 2024.


 

2. Segment information

With effect from January 1, 2025, segment earnings are presented on an Adjusted Earnings basis (Adjusted Earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer, who serves as the Chief Operating Decision Maker, for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. This aligns with Shell's focus on performance, discipline and simplification.

The Adjusted Earnings measure is presented on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell's financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. Identified items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

The segment earnings measure used until December 31, 2024 was CCS earnings. The difference between CCS earnings and Adjusted Earnings are the identified items. Comparative periods are presented below on an Adjusted Earnings basis.


 


 


 



 

REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY SEGMENT  
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
   Third-party revenue  
9,602  9,294  9,195  Integrated Gas  
1,510  1,652  1,759  Upstream  
27,083  27,524  30,041  Marketing  
21,610  19,992  23,735  Chemicals and Products  
9,417  7,808  7,737  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
12  10  11  Corporate  
69,234  66,281  72,478  Total third-party revenue1  
   Inter-segment revenue  
2,675  2,024  2,404  Integrated Gas  
9,854  9,931  10,287  Upstream  
1,849  984  1,355  Marketing  
8,255  8,656  10,312  Chemicals and Products  
1,164  1,879  1,005  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
—  —  —  Corporate  
   Adjusted Earnings  
2,483  2,165  3,680  Integrated Gas  
2,337  1,682  1,933  Upstream  
900  839  781  Marketing  
449  (229) 1,615  Chemicals and Products  
(42) (311) 163  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
(457) (380) (368) Corporate  
5,670  3,766  7,804  Total Adjusted Earnings2  
5,577  3,661  7,734  Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders  
94  106  70  Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest  

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

2.See Reconciliation of income for the period to Adjusted Earnings below.


 



 

Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

              
 
CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
   Capital expenditure  
943  1,123  858  Integrated Gas  
1,727  2,205  1,766  Upstream  
252  798  427  Marketing  
451  1,121  474  Chemicals and Products  
358  1,214  421  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
17  25  34  Corporate  
3,748  6,486  3,980  Total capital expenditure  
   Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates  
174  214  184  Integrated Gas  
197  (117) 244  Upstream  
 13  38  Marketing  
 271  26  Chemicals and Products  
30  36   Renewables and Energy Solutions  
  —  Corporate  
413  421  500  Total investments in joint ventures and associates  
   Add: Investments in equity securities  
—  —  —  Integrated Gas  
—  (11) —  Upstream  
—  —  —  Marketing  
—  —  —  Chemicals and Products  
14  28  10  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
—  —   Corporate  
15  17  13  Total investments in equity securities  
   Cash capital expenditure  
1,116  1,337  1,041  Integrated Gas  
1,923  2,076  2,010  Upstream  
256  811  465  Marketing  
458  1,392  500  Chemicals and Products  
403  1,277  438  Renewables and Energy Solutions  
19  30  37  Corporate  
4,175  6,924  4,493  Total Cash capital expenditure  



 

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS  
Quarters$ million    
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
4,780  928  7,358  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders  
95  113  82  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  
4,875  1,041  7,439  Income/(loss) for the period  
(15) (75) (360) Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  
(2) 23  84  Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment  
(510)(3,008)(1,244)Less: Identified items adjustment before taxation   
301(230)(604)Add: Tax on identified items adjustment   
5,670  3,766  7,804  Adjusted Earnings  
5,577  3,661  7,734  Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders  
94  106  70  Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest  


 


 

Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.


 

                        
 
Q1 2025$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)(106)(1)154(57)(15)(187)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(341)(21)10(293)(38)
Redundancy and restructuring(44)(1)(15)(9)(13)(9)4
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1194420(1)12(258)20
Other2(212)(70)4(101)(46)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(510)348121(44)(679)(260)4
Less: Total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)301433784(99)(54)29
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(208)8(61)(12)(143)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(317)(15)6(277)(31)
Redundancy and restructuring(24)(1)(5)(1)(12)(7)2
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts11873627(202)20
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances31084132(28)
Other2(558)(59)(377)(77)(45)
Impact on Adjusted Earnings(811)306(257)(49)(581)(205)(26)
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(811)306(257)(49)(581)(205)(26)

1.Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end



 

market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period; or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

2.Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

3.Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on: (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as recognised tax losses (this primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments); and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).


 


 

                        
 
Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)(288)(99)(66)(216)4251
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(2,554)(523)(183)(493)(288)(1,065)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(175)(27)(62)(70)(5)(11)(1)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1209136(14)58(38)67
Other1(200)(165)(33)(2)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(3,008)(514)(491)(753)(291)(958)(2)
Less: Total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(230)(92)160(17)(191)(43)(47)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(321)(96)(51)(247)3340
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(2,170)(339)(152)(458)(224)(996)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(115)(16)(34)(52)(3)(8)(1)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1184109(4)46(17)50
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1(210)(57)(199)46
Other1(147)(22)(212)(25)113
Impact on Adjusted Earnings(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q1 2025 identified items table above.



 

Q1 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)10(3)27(15)(9)10
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(227)(8)(96)(4)(178)59
Redundancy and restructuring(74)(1)(13)(20)(18)(15)(6)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(1,079)(1,068)(2)6(416)400
Other1126438234516
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(1,244)(1,075)(46)(11)(575)469(6)
Less: Total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(604)(157)(385)(4)(118)80(20)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(4)(2)10(11)(7)6
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(186)(5)(102)(3)(152)77
Redundancy and restructuring(53)(1)(9)(15)(14)(11)(4)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(896)(887)5(319)306
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1403(27)41218
Other195328173412
Impact on Adjusted Earnings(641)(919)339(7)(458)39014
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(641)(919)339(7)(458)39014

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q1 2025 identified items table above.


 

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income.


 


 

3. Earnings per share

              
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters  
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
4,780  928  7,358  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million)  
      
   Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:  
6,033.5  6,148.4  6,440.1  Basic earnings per share (million)  
6,087.8  6,213.9  6,504.3  Diluted earnings per share (million)  



 

4. Share capital

             
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
 Number of shares  Nominal value
($ million)
At January 1, 20256,115,031,158   510   
Repurchases of shares(98,948,766)  (8)  
At March 31, 20256,016,082,392   502   
At January 1, 20246,524,109,049   544   
Repurchases of shares(88,893,999)  (7)  
At March 31, 20246,435,215,050   537   


 

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.


 

5. Other reserves

                     
 
OTHER RESERVES
$ millionMerger reserveShare premium reserveCapital redemption reserveShare plan reserveAccumulated other comprehensive incomeTotal
At January 1, 202537,298  154  270  1,417  (19,373) 19,766  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  1,967  1,967  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  11  11  
Repurchases of shares—  —   —  —   
Share-based compensation—  —  —  (663) —  (663) 
At March 31, 202537,298  154  279  754  (17,394) 21,090  
At January 1, 202437,298  154  236  1,308  (17,851) 21,145  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  (1,420) (1,420) 
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  138  138  
Repurchases of shares—  —   —  —   
Share-based compensation—  —  —  (426) —  (426) 
At March 31, 202437,298  154  244  882  (19,132) 19,445  

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.


 

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2025, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2024, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that date.



 

The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 is a decrease of $732 million for the current assets and a decrease of $1,020 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

         
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
$ millionMarch 31, 2025December 31, 2024
Carrying amount148,023  48,376  
Fair value244,240  44,119  

1.    Shell issued no debt under the US shelf or under the Euro medium-term note programmes during the first quarter 2025.

2.     Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.


 

7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
302  683  907  Interest and other income/(expenses)  
   Of which:  
481  548  588  Interest income  
 25  23  Dividend income (from investments in equity securities)  
(127) (288) 10  Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses  
(137) 267  66  Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities  
85  131  219  Other  

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
5,441  7,520  5,881  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation  
   Of which:  
5,1305,8295,654Depreciation  
3111,797382Impairments  
(1)(106)(154)Impairment reversals  

Impairments recognised in the first quarter 2025 of $311 million pre-tax ($287 million post-tax) principally relate to Chemicals and Products.

Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2024 of $2,659 million pre-tax ($2,245 million post-tax), of which $1,797 million recognised in depreciation, depletion and amortisation and $863 million recognised in share of profit of joint ventures and associates, mainly relate to Renewables and Energy Solutions ($1,068 million pre-tax; $1,000 million post-tax), Integrated Gas ($532 million pre-tax; $345 million post-tax), Marketing ($495 million pre-tax; $459 million post-tax), Chemicals and Products ($315 million pre-tax; $247 million post-tax) and Upstream ($248 million pre-tax; $194 million post-tax).

Impairments recognised in the first quarter 2024 of $382 million pre-tax ($332 million post-tax) include smaller

impairments in various segments.



 

Taxation charge/credit

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
4,083  3,164  3,604  Taxation charge/(credit)  
   Of which:  
4,0243,1253,525Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax  
593979Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax  

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.


 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences


 

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
1,711  (4,899) (1,995) Currency translation differences  
   Of which:  
1,618(5,028)(1,983)Recognised in Other comprehensive income  
92129(12)(Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss  

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Other intangible assets

          
  
$ million   
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024 
Other intangible assets11,365  9,480   
    

The increase in other intangible assets as at March 31, 2025 compared with December 31, 2024 is mainly related to initial recognition at fair value of favourable LNG, gas offtake and sales contracts. These were recognised following completion of the acquisition of Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. during the first quarter 2025. The fair value of unfavourable LNG, gas offtake and sales contracts acquired was recognised under trade and other payables.

Assets classified as held for sale

          
  
$ million   
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024 
Assets classified as held for sale10,881  9,857   
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale8,001  6,203   

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at March 31, 2025 principally relate to Shell's UK offshore oil and gas assets in Upstream, mining interests in Canada and an energy and chemicals park in Singapore, both in Chemicals and Products. Upon completion of the sale, Shell's UK offshore assets will be derecognised in exchange for a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture.


 

The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at March 31, 2025, are Property, plant and equipment ($8,866 million; December 31, 2024: $8,283 million), Inventories ($1,003 million; December 31, 2024: $1,180 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($3,228 million; December 31, 2024: $3,053 million), deferred tax liabilities ($2,823 million; December 31, 2024: $2,042 million), Trade and other payables ($1,000 million; December 31, 2024: $484 million) and Debt ($839 million; December 31, 2024: $624 million).


 



 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
570  (856) 509  Other  

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the first quarter 2025 includes $652 million of net inflows (fourth quarter 2024: $1,447 million net outflows; first quarter 2024: $188 million net inflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $255 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange gains on Cash and cash equivalents (fourth quarter 2024: $672 million losses; first quarter 2024: $253 million losses).


 

Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash outflows

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
(1,394) (655) (1,494) Other investing cash outflows  

'Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash outflows' for the first quarter 2025 includes $818 million secured term loans provided to The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) upon completion of the sale of SPDC. The first quarter 2024 includes $645 million of debt securities acquired in the Corporate segment.


 

8. Reconciliation of Operating expenses and Total Debt

              
 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES   
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
5,549  5,839  5,810  Production and manufacturing expenses  
2,840  3,231  2,975  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses  
185  331  212  Research and development  
8,575  9,401  8,997  Operating expenses  


 

              
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT  
March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024$ million  
11,391  11,630  11,046  Current debt  
65,120  65,448  68,886  Non-current debt  
76,511  77,078  79,931  Total debt  



 

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES


 

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest when presenting the total Shell Group result but includes these items when presenting individual segment Adjusted Earnings as set out in the table below.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.


                        
 
Q1 2025$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Income/(loss) for the period4,8752,7892,080814(77)(247)(483)
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(15)  52(67)  
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment(2)  (14)12  
Less: Identified items(811)306(257)(49)(581)(205)(26)
Less: Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest95      
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest(1)      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest      
Adjusted Earnings5,577      
Add: Non-controlling interest94      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest5,6702,4832,337900449(42)(457)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items3,7848032,6193919963(191)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,1301,4042,213566852906
Add: Exploration well write-offs2829    
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,1195120012142841
Less: Interest income48141142461
Adjusted EBITDA15,2504,7357,3871,8691,410111(261)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(15)  52(67)  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(178)(286)(159)2035410
Derivative financial instruments(38)5421410(508)(169)73
Taxation paid(2,900)(773)(1,999)(174)6352(68)
Other(206)(68)(386)396125(17)(257)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital(2,663)(687)(913)(344)(1,081)380(19)
Cash flow from operating activities9,2813,4633,9451,907130367(531)



 

Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Income/(loss) for the period1,0411,7441,031103(276)(1,226)(335)
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(75)  (2)(73)  
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment23  221  
Less: Identified items(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45
Less: Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest113      
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest(7)      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest      
Adjusted Earnings3,661      
Add: Non-controlling interest106      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest3,7662,1651,682839(229)(311)(380)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items3,3716352,618266(198)97(46)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,8291,4402,803587896968
Add: Exploration well write-offs649277372
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,2135420117162923
Less: Interest income5483107529
Adjusted EBITDA14,2814,5687,6761,709475(123)(24)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(75)  (2)(73)  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)451110(22)17213951
Derivative financial instruments319120(28)(8)230533(527)
Taxation paid(2,910)(635)(2,019)(130)36(41)(120)
Other(1,461)114(486)(1,227)(313)77375
(Increase)/decrease in working capital2,407114(611)8451,394353312
Cash flow from operating activities13,1624,3914,5091,3632,03285016


 

                        
 
Q1 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Income/(loss) for the period7,4392,7612,2728961,311553(354)
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(360)  (153)(207)  
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment84  3054  
Less: Identified items(641)(919)339(7)(458)39014
Less: Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest82      
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest(12)      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest      
Adjusted Earnings7,734      
Add: Non-controlling interest70      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest7,8043,6801,9337811,615163(368)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items4,1249962,522358338(91)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,6541,4102,7275358701066
Add: Exploration well write-offs5548546
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,1634216912171922
Less: Interest income58810144560
Adjusted EBITDA18,7116,1367,8881,6862,826267(92)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(360)  (153)(207)  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(582)(197)(546)935613
Derivative financial instruments306(1,080)(3)(39)(402)1,978(149)
Taxation paid(2,616)(467)(1,802)(175)(19)(244)91
Other(97)45(231)393(378)(30)104
(Increase)/decrease in working capital(2,752)275421(792)(2,639)481(499)
Cash flow from operating activities13,3304,7125,7271,319(349)2,466(545)


 

Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.



 

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for details.


 

B.    Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).


 

C.    Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.


 

D.    Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

            
 
$ millionQuarters
 Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024
Current debt11,0469,9319,044
Non-current debt68,88671,61076,098
Total equity188,304188,362195,530
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(39,949)(38,774)(42,074)
Capital employed – opening228,286231,128238,598
Current debt11,39111,63011,046
Non-current debt65,12065,44868,886
Total equity180,670180,168188,304
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(35,601)(39,110)(39,949)
Capital employed – closing221,580218,134228,286
Capital employed – average224,933224,630233,442



 

$ millionQuarters
 Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024
Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A)21,55823,71626,338
Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters441427295
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters2514(24)
Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters1818(11)
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters22,00524,13926,620
Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters2,6392,7012,718
Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters1,3291,3891,368
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters23,31525,45227,971
Capital employed – average224,933224,630233,442
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis10.4%11.3%12.0%


 

E.    Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

            
 
$ million 
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
Current debt11,391  11,630  11,046  
Non-current debt65,120  65,448  68,886  
Total debt76,511  77,078  79,931  
Of which: Lease liabilities28,488  28,702  26,885  
Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset)1,905  2,469  1,888  
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset)(1,295) (1,628) (1,357) 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(35,601) (39,110) (39,949) 
Net debt41,521  38,809  40,513  
Total equity180,670  180,168  188,304  
Total capital222,190  218,974  228,817  
Gearing18.7 %17.7 %17.7 %


 


 

F.    Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.



 

Q1 2025$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses5,5499472,1393491,6214868
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses2,84038422,053442153111
Research and development185223242252143
Operating expenses8,5751,0062,2132,4442,088661162


 

                        
 
Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses5,8399822,4702701,6324805
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses3,23139962,258471241126
Research and development331406973463766
Operating expenses9,4011,0612,6352,6022,149757196


 

                        
 
Q1 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses5,8109562,2693661,6345795
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses2,97562582,18842015889
Research and development212265834341249
Operating expenses8,9971,0442,3852,5872,088749144


 

Underlying operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.

              
   
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
8,575  9,401  8,997  Operating expenses  
(44) (174) (73) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal  
(101) (88) —  (Provisions)/reversal  
23  —  130  Other  
(121) (262) 57  Total identified items  
8,453  9,138  9,054  Underlying operating expenses  


 


 

G.    Free cash flow and Organic free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.



 

Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
9,281  13,162  13,330  Cash flow from operating activities  
(3,959) (4,431) (3,528) Cash flow from investing activities  
5,322  8,731  9,802  Free cash flow  
597  805  1,025  Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I)  
45   —  Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows")  
130  525  62  Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1  
4,899  8,453  8,839  Organic free cash flow2  

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.


 

H.    Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
9,281  13,162  13,330  Cash flow from operating activities  
854  131  (608) (Increase)/decrease in inventories  
(2,610) 751  (195) (Increase)/decrease in current receivables  
(907) 1,524  (1,949) Increase/(decrease) in current payables  
(2,663) 2,407  (2,752) (Increase)/decrease in working capital  
11,944  10,755  16,082  Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements  


 


 

I.    Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver free cash flow.

              
 
Quarters$ million 
Q1 2025Q4 2024Q1 2024   
559  493323Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses  
33  305133Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans  
 6569Proceeds from sale of equity securities  
597  8051,025Divestment proceeds  



 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking statements

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; “aspire”, “aspiration”, ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; “desire”; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; “vision”; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, May 2, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s “net carbon intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s “net carbon intensity” or NCI is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-zero emissions target

Shell’s operating plan and outlook are forecasted for a three-year period and ten-year period, respectively, and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next three and ten years. Accordingly, the outlook reflects our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plan and outlook cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is outside our planning period. Such future operating plans and outlooks could include changes to our portfolio, efficiency improvements and the use of carbon capture and storage and carbon credits. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans and outlooks to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and Adjusted Earnings. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.



 

This announcement contains inside information.

May 2, 2025

   
The information in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

         Page 31


Recommended Reading