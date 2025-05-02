xSuite Asia Invites Customers to the 2025 User Conference in Singapore

Under the Theme "One Team. One Journey," the Software Provider Showcases Innovations and Solutions for the Finance Sector

Singapore, May 2, 2025 – xSuite Asia invites users to join the 2025 User Conference, taking place on May 29 in Singapore, for an in-depth look at future-ready technologies. The one-day event will focus on today’s most critical topics for IT and finance professionals: artificial intelligence, invoice processing, SAP S/4HANA, cloud computing, and SAP Clean Core strategies.

A highlight of the agenda will be a customer keynote presenting real-world insights into the deployment of xSuite’s automated invoice processing solution. Attendees will learn about the initial project setup, the challenges that were addressed, and the measurable outcomes that have been achieved.

Finance Technology with a Forward Focus

Technologies like cloud platforms and AI are creating new possibilities in financial operations—and development is accelerating. At the conference, xSuite will present its latest product innovations and roadmap, while also exploring emerging technology trends shaping the future of finance.

Key Focus Areas

1. Deep Dive Artificial Intelligence: xSuite’s Prediction Server delivers AI-powered support for invoice processing in SAP environments. This session will highlight how AI is expanding its capabilities across additional finance workflows, and how Large Language Models (LLMs) are transforming document recognition and data extraction.

2. Deep Dive SAP S/4HANA and Cloud: As many organizations are progressing with or preparing for their SAP S/4HANA migration, aligning with SAP’s Clean Core strategy is essential—even in Private Cloud environments—to prevent future technical debt. Participants will explore xSuite’s solution architecture, including SAP-integrated Business Solutions 6.0 and offerings built on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

Networking and Strategic Discussions

The event will conclude with networking opportunities and discussions around customer requirements, xSuite’s role as a premium partner, and best practices for implementing successful digital transformation projects.

Event Details:

xSuite User Conference

Date: May 29, 2025

Location: Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

More information and registration: https://news.xsuite.com/en/user-conference-2025-singapore



About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including

e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving – all delivered from a single source, including both software components and services. xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We take pride in the high-quality solutions we offer, as evidenced by the regular certifications we receive for our SAP solutions and deployment environments." With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite has around 300 staff across nine locations worldwide – in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

Contact:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing & PR

Tel. +49 (0)4102/88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com



