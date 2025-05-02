3D Ultrasound Strategic Business and Forecast Report (2025-2030) Inclusive of Ongoing Tariff-Related Growth Deviations

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Ultrasound - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Ultrasound was estimated at US$3.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the 3D Ultrasound market.



The growth in the 3D ultrasound market is driven by several interrelated factors spanning healthcare digitalization, clinical demand, and demographic shifts. Rising birth rates and expanded prenatal screening programs are increasing the adoption of 3D imaging in maternal-fetal medicine. The aging population in developed economies is prompting higher utilization in cardiology and oncology for early disease detection and procedural guidance. Emerging markets are seeing increased uptake as healthcare infrastructure expands and portable ultrasound technologies lower the barrier to entry.

Supportive reimbursement policies in North America and Europe, along with the inclusion of 3D ultrasound in clinical practice guidelines, are accelerating adoption in hospital and ambulatory care settings. The integration of 3D ultrasound in point-of-care diagnostics, critical care, and emergency response units is further widening its application spectrum. Growth is also supported by strategic collaborations between OEMs, software providers, and healthcare institutions to enhance interoperability and streamline clinical workflows.

Collectively, these drivers are positioning 3D ultrasound as a next-generation imaging modality that offers a balance of precision, portability, and procedural utility across the global healthcare landscape.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the 3D Ultrasound market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Product Type (Cart/Trolley 3D Ultrasound, Other Product Types); Application (Obstetrics and Gynecology Application, Urology Application, General Imaging Application, Cardiology Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Diagnostic Imaging Centers End-Use, Other End-Uses)



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cart / Trolley 3D Ultrasound segment, which is expected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Other Product Types segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $985.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.4% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global 3D Ultrasound Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Canon Medical Systems Corporation, CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, Clarius Mobile Health, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured):

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd

Clarius Mobile Health

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

ContextVision AB

Dawei Medical

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Europe GmbH

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Halo Medical Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medgyn Products Inc

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

3D Ultrasound - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Preference for Non-Invasive and Real-Time Imaging Drives Adoption of 3D Ultrasound

Technological Advancements in Transducer Design and Signal Processing Enhance Image Quality

Growing Use in Obstetrics and Gynecology Expands Routine and High-Risk Pregnancy Applications

Increasing Role in Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, and Oncology Diagnostics Broadens Clinical Use

Demand for Portable and Handheld Devices Supports Point-of-Care Imaging Expansion

Integration With AI-Powered Image Analysis Tools Improves Diagnostic Precision and Workflow

Surge in Outpatient Imaging and Ambulatory Care Fuels Compact System Deployment

Government Funding for Women's Health Screening Programs Bolsters Institutional Procurement

3D Volume Rendering Capabilities Improve Surgical Planning and Preoperative Assessment

Education and Training Initiatives Enhance Clinical Familiarity and Adoption

Growth in Home-Based and Tele-Ultrasound Solutions Expands Access in Remote Areas

Vendor Focus on Ergonomic and Touchscreen Interfaces Enhances Usability and Patient Comfort

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30nbmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.