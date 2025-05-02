Trends & Developments in the Barcode Printers Market, 2025-2030 - Rapid Growth of e-Commerce and the Logistics Industry Driving Revenues to $5.78 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barcode Printer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Barcode Printer Market size is worth USD 4.71 billion in 2025, growing at an 4.18% CAGR and is forecast to hit USD 5.78 billion by 2030.



Increased adoption is the driving force behind the growth of barcode printers as they make logistics operations more efficient. When barcode printers are used to monitor products in distribution chains, they also help store Internet of Things and serial number information while the product is moving between channels to keep that information available for future use. This is an essential factor that encourages the adoption of barcode printers.



Key Highlights

Increasing incidents of theft and fraud in consumer goods and pharmaceuticals are fueling growth in the barcode label printers market. Utilizing barcode tags has simplified logistics and supply chain management by aiding in inventory control, smooth cargo movement in distribution networks, and monitoring manufacturing and assembly processes.

Moreover, changes are happening in the retail, industrial, and healthcare fields. In the retail industry, consumers seek individually tailored interactions and seamless multichannel buying processes. In May 2024, EM Microelectronic and SATO Corporation revealed that SATO's CL4NX and CL6NX Plus industrial printers, as well as CT4-LX desktop printers, can now print and encode em|echo-V RAINFC labels, catering to retail, healthcare, and smart industrial sectors.

The use of barcodes in green technology is an innovative way to minimize waste and support sustainability by monitoring and controlling the life cycle of items and resources. Barcodes are common symbols that store details like product name, cost, maker, and expiry date. Consumers and businesses can use a smartphone or dedicated device to scan barcodes and access extra information and services to aid in decreasing their environmental footprint.

In addition, the costs associated with poor printing of labels are reduced by barcode printers since they can use barcode verifiers. Those verifiers ensure that the output is of good quality in all respects. The barcode printer offers a quick payback period in the form of ROIs. Thus, demand for barcode printers in the supply chain industry is projected to increase during the forecast period. The printing regulations ensure that printing techniques are environmentally friendly.

The barcode cannot be read or written, and it does not contain any additional information, such as expiration date. Only the manufacturer and the product are included in it. However, the use of barcodes can be very demanding since they must be scanned individually, which could affect the market's growth.

Barcode Printer Market Trends

Retail Segment to be the Largest End-user Industry

As per the US Census Bureau's data, total retail sales hit about USD 7.24 trillion by the conclusion of 2023, marking an increase of around USD 1.5 billion compared to the previous year.

North America Holds a Major Market Share

Due to the widespread use of barcode and label technologies across various industries, North America is recognized as one of the leading investors and innovators in the market. Furthermore, suppliers have a significant opportunity to enter regional markets because of the expansion of end-user industries in the region. Players from the United States comprise a significant portion of the major participants in the regional market. There is a significant amount of innovation in the regional market.

Barcode Printer Industry Overview



The competitive rivalry in the fragmented barcode printers market is high owing to some key players such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, and Sato Holdings Corporation. Their ability to develop their products constantly has enabled them to compete more effectively with their competitors.

December 2023: Toshiba added the new BV400T thermal transfer printer range to its lineup of desktop barcode solutions, offering a wide range of features to improve labeling applications. The BV400T allows for ribbon compatibility with 100 m on 0.5" and 300 m on 1" cores, offering a wide variety of desktop printing solutions for thermal transfer applications.

November 2023: TEKLYNX International revealed that it had finished Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its range of software solutions, including barcode label design and print automation. This classification signifies to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software has been thoroughly tested, verifying its compatibility and efficiency with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Technological Advancements

5.1.2 Rapid Growth of E-commerce and the Logistics Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Printing Quality



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Desktop Printer

6.1.2 Mobile Printer

6.1.3 Industrial Printer

6.2 By Printing Type

6.2.1 Thermal Transfer

6.2.2 Direct Thermal

6.2.3 Other Printing Types

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Manufacturing

6.3.2 Retail

6.3.3 Transportation and Logistics

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6.4 By Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia

6.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

6.4.5 Latin America

6.4.6 Middle East and Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Sato Holdings Corporation

7.1.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation

7.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.4 Toshiba Tec Corporation

7.1.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.1.6 Seiko Epson Corporation

7.1.7 TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.8 Primera Technologies Inc.

7.1.9 Brother Mobile Solutions Inc.

7.1.10 Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



