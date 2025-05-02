CES 2025 Highlights: The Convergence of Smart Glasses and AI Technologies

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's AR+AI Smart Glasses: Current Landscape and Future Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insights from CES 2025 indicate a significant convergence between smart glasses and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In this evolving landscape, established augmented reality (AR) glasses manufacturers warrant the most attention, given their existing hardware development expertise and market-proven product quality.

The critical challenge now lies in integrating AI capabilities and delivering compelling applications. Among AR glasses, Chinese brands have demonstrated the most advanced development.

This report focuses on China's AR glasses sector, analyzing the current state of AR+AI smart glasses and the future direction of key brands and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart Glasses Development Trends: The AI Convergence

Accelerating Smart Glasses Innovation Through AI

Enhancing Device Processing Capabilities with Large Language Models (LLMs)

Market Landscape: Leading AR Smart Glasses Brands in China

RayNeo: Combining On-Device and Cloud Processing for Faster AI Responses

Rokid: Elevating Human-Machine Interaction for an Immersive AI-Driven Experience

INMO: Advancing AR+AI Smart Glasses with High-Resolution Displays

XREAL: Targeting 2027 for AI Glasses Market Entry

China's Development Path: Advancing AI with AR as the Foundation

Trends in China's AR+AI Smart Glasses Evolution

Continued Investment in AR to Develop Lighter, Brighter Full-Color Displays

Expanding AI-Powered Applications to Adapt to Diverse User Needs

Potential Expansion of Chinese AR Glasses Brands' Partnerships with Global Tech Giants

Hybrid Cloud-Edge Computing for Faster, Seamless AI Glasses Performance

List of Tables

Comparison of Voice Assistants and AI Glasses with LLMs

Specifications of RayNeo X3 Pro

Specifications of Rokid Glasses

Specifications of INMO Air 3

Company Coverage:

Alibaba

Apple

DeepSeek

Epic Games

EssilorLuxottica

Google

Hisense Visual Technology

INMO

Longcheer Technology

Meta

North Ocean Photonics

OpenAI

Qualcomm

Ray-Ban

RayNeo

Rokid

TCL Electronics

XREAL

Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a7zk6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.