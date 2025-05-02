USA Protective Coatings Report, 2025 Edition | Volume, Value, and Technology Trends Analyzed

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Protective Coatings Report, 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report delves into the U.S. protective coatings market, presenting detailed data including market shares, product segments, and pricing trends. The study evaluates consumption estimates by volume and value, employing 2024 as the baseline year and extending forecasts to 2029.
Data within this report has been gathered through comprehensive interviews with key market players in the U.S., reinforced by exhaustive secondary research and insights from a proprietary global paints and coatings market database. It provides a robust analysis of market volumes in metric tonnes from 2011 to 2029, offering pricing and market valuations in EUR, USD, and local currency for the years 2023 and 2024.
Market share analyses present insights into company standings by volume for 2023 and 2024. The report categorizes products by technology, including Water-Based Technologies such as Pure Acrylics, Alkyds, Epoxies, Polyesters, and Polyurethanes. It further examines Solvent-Based Technologies, also covering Pure Acrylics, Alkyds, Epoxies, Polyesters, Polyurethanes, and Vinyls, among others.
Powder Technologies are examined, including sections on Pure Acrylics, Epoxies, Polyesters, and Polyurethanes. Key end-use sectors such as Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, and Shipping Containers are thoroughly assessed. Special focus is given to protective applications, differentiating between On-Shore and Off-Shore types. The types of coatings discussed include Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, and Protective Layer varieties.
Detailed analysis extends to Functional Layers, covering E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, and Topcoats. The report provides a significant breakdown of market value by chemistry, technology, end-use, and type for the years 2023 and 2024, thus offering a holistic view of industry trends and future dynamics.
As the industry evolves, knowledge of these trends and insights into market dynamics become imperative for companies seeking to maintain competitive advantages. Explore how leading companies are positioned within the U.S. market, and gain strategic insights into emerging technology and chemistry segments that are reshaping the landscape of protective coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
US Coatings Background
- US - Background - Overview
- Key Figures
- Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
- Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters
- Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls
- Imp/Exp: SB Polymers
- Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls
- Imp/Exp: WB Polymers
- Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes
Foreword - Protective Coatings
US - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution
US Protective Coatings Product Section
- US - Market Overview
- Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings
- Prices and Market Values
- Prices and Market Values by Application System
- Prices and Market Values by Resin Type
- Detailed Prices: Water Based
- Detailed Prices: Solvent Based
- Detailed Prices: Powder
- Prices and Market Values by End Use
- Prices and Market Values by Paint Type
- End Use: Historical and Forecasts
- Application System: Historical and Forecasts
- Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts
- Water Based: Historical and Forecasts
- Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts
- Powder: Historical and Forecasts
- On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts
- Market Shares: Protective Coatings
- Distribution: Protective Coatings
