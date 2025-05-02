Soybean Market Report 2025-2033: Biofuel Expansion and Plant-Based Protein Boom Propels Global Demand, Generating $255.4 Billion Revenue in 2033

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Soybean market is expected to reach US$ 255.39 billion by 2033 from US$ 169.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.65% from 2025 to 2033. The growing demand for plant-based proteins worldwide, the need for more animal feed, the expansion of biofuel production, improvements in agricultural technology, and the trend toward sustainable and better food options are all factors driving soybean growth.



Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein



Since soybeans are a major source of plant-based protein, the demand for them is being greatly boosted by the growing trend toward plant-based diets. Due to its high nutritional content and adaptability, soy protein is a key component of plant-based alternatives to conventional animal products that consumers are choosing more and more, such as meat substitutes, dairy-free milk, and protein powders. Concerns about sustainability, animal welfare, and health are driving this trend, positioning soybeans as a key component in the manufacture of plant-based foods. The need for soy protein keeps growing as more businesses create and promote plant-based food options, further establishing soybeans as a mainstay in the world's food industry. It is anticipated that this trend would keep expanding, supporting the soybean market over the long run.



Livestock Feed Requirements



Because of their high protein content, soybeans are a vital part of animal feed and are used in the diets of many animals, especially cattle, pork, and poultry. The need for high-protein feed components like soybeans is rising as the world's population expands and meat consumption rises. Soybeans are a perfect source of protein for animals due to their excellent digestibility and amino acid composition, which enhances growth rates and production efficiency. Animal feed made from soybeans is predicted to continue to be in high demand as the demand for meat and animal products rises due to both population expansion and increased affluence. The livestock industry's steady demand for soybeans is essential to maintaining the market's overall expansion.



Advancements in Agricultural Technology



The market for soybeans has been greatly expanded by developments in agricultural technology, especially the creation of genetically modified (GM) soybeans. Because GM soybeans are designed to withstand pests, diseases, and extreme environmental conditions, fewer pesticides are required, and crop resilience is increased. Because of these advancements, farmers can now grow more soybeans on the same area of land, increasing supply and efficiency overall. Furthermore, GM crops are frequently engineered to be more resistant to herbicides, which makes weed management simpler and farming less labor-intensive. These technical developments have therefore increased the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of soybean cultivation. Soybeans are becoming more and more available because to their higher productivity and decreased dependency on chemical inputs, which supports demand in the food and non-food industries worldwide.



Environmental Concerns



Because vast tracts of forest are cut down to make room for agricultural growth, soybean growing has been connected to deforestation, particularly in nations like Brazil. By releasing stored carbon into the atmosphere, this practice not only diminishes biodiversity but also fuels climate change. Governments and environmental organizations are paying increasing attention to the environmental effects of soybean growing, which has prompted calls for more sustainable farming methods. As a result, programs that support responsible sourcing, such as certification programs like the Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS), seek to guarantee that soybeans are produced with the least amount of negative environmental impact. These issues encourage striking a balance between maintaining ecosystems and satisfying global demand.



Land and Resource Constraints



Competition for arable land and water supplies is getting fiercer as the demand for soybeans rises globally. Clearing new land is frequently necessary to expand soybean farming, which can lead to habitat damage and deforestation. Furthermore, growing agricultural activity puts more strain on water supplies, especially in areas where water shortage is already an issue. It gets more and harder to scale up soybean production in a sustainable way as land and water become scarcer. Precision farming and better water management are two examples of innovative farming techniques that will be crucial to meeting the increasing demand while ensuring the long-term sustainability of soybean production and reducing its negative effects on the environment.



Soybean Market Overview by Regions



By countries, the global Soybean market is divided into United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and UAE.



United States Soybean Market



Due to its considerable agricultural output and status as a major exporter, the United States has one of the largest soybean markets in the world. The main purposes of soybean cultivation are the production of oil, animal feed, and as a vital component of plant-based foods. The United States is a major supplier to international markets, especially to China, a major importer. The introduction of genetically modified (GM) soybeans and other agricultural technological advancements have increased yields and efficiency, increasing the competitiveness of U.S. production. Market stability, however, may be impacted by issues like shifting commodity prices, climate change, and trade disruptions like tariffs. It is anticipated that the US soybean market will continue to play a significant role in the world's food and agricultural systems in spite of these obstacles.



France Soybean Market



The increased need for plant-based protein sources and France's dedication to sustainable agriculture are driving the country's soybean market's expansion. Despite being a small producer, France imports a large number of soybeans to suit the demands of its food business, livestock feed industry, and biofuel production. Because soy is a vital component of alternative protein products and plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular, there is an increasing demand for soybeans in the nation. The French agriculture industry is also adopting more environmentally friendly farming methods, such as growing soybeans domestically. Nonetheless, the industry is confronted with obstacles such rivalry from worldwide manufacturers, volatile prices, and the requirement for improved infrastructure to facilitate soybean cultivation.



India Soybean Market



The growing demand for plant-based proteins and the growing need for animal feed are driving expansion in the Indian soybean industry. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are important soybean-growing regions in India, which ranks among Asia's top producers and consumers of the crop. The primary uses of soybeans are in animal feed, oil extraction, and culinary items like soy milk and tofu. Increased use of products derived from soybeans is being driven by the nation's growing vegetarian and vegan customer base as well as its growing population. However, the Indian soybean industry confronts obstacles like weather-related production fluctuations, a lack of widespread adoption of new technologies, and infrastructure problems. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is anticipated to expand due to the growing demand for soybean products, both for food and non-food purposes.



Saudi Arabia Emirates Soybean Market



Despite being relatively modest, the Saudi Arabian soybean industry is expanding as a result of rising demand for animal feed and plant-based proteins. Saudi Arabia is significantly dependent on imports, mainly for usage in livestock feed and culinary items like tofu, soy milk, and protein substitutes, because the country lacks the ideal conditions for large-scale soybean farming. Demand for soy-based goods is being driven by growing sustainability and health consciousness as well as a growing preference for plant-based diets. Furthermore, the government's emphasis on agricultural diversification and food security is supporting initiatives to create better food production systems and more sustainable farming methods. The Saudi soybean market is anticipated to grow as customer preferences change, despite obstacles such low domestic supply and reliance on imports.

Key Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Kerry Group plc

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

House Foods Corporation

Danone North America

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CHS Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Scoular

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $169.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $255.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Soybean Market



6. Global Soybean Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Nature

6.2 By Form

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



7. Nature - Global Soybean Market

7.1 Conventional

7.2 Organic



8. Form - Global Soybean Market

8.1 Processed

8.2 Raw



9. End User - Global Soybean Market

9.1 Food & Beverages

9.2 Animal-feed

9.3 Others



10. Countries - Global Soybean Market

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1wtgu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.