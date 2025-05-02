Three Phase String Inverters Market Report 2025: Forecast to Reach $47.9 Billion by 2034 - Government Policies Providing a Favorable Business Landscape for Market Expansion

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Three Phase String Inverter Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Three Phase String Inverter Market was valued at USD 16.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 47.9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.50%. The increasing demand for large-scale solar installations is driving the adoption of these inverters due to their capability to handle higher power outputs and ensure balanced electricity distribution across multiple phases.

As the cost of conventional energy sources rises and sustainability takes center stage, more businesses are turning to solar solutions. The growing need for seamless grid integration, especially in regions with robust three-phase electricity systems and remote locations, is further fueling demand. Additionally, the preference for economical and scalable inverters that require minimal cabling and installation complexity is enhancing product acceptance. Government policies promoting renewable energy adoption and aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions are providing a favorable business landscape for market expansion.



Continuous technological advancements in multi-phase string inverters, such as remote monitoring features, smart grid compatibility, and improved safety mechanisms like anti-islanding, are making these systems more attractive to end users. With enhanced safety and efficiency, the appeal of these inverters is increasing, contributing to the overall growth of the industry.



The market is segmented by connectivity into on-grid and standalone systems. The on-grid segment is forecasted to surpass USD 36 billion by 2034. Rapid urbanization and increased energy demands from the commercial and industrial sectors are driving the need for robust and scalable energy conversion systems. Businesses are adopting these solutions due to their cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and ease of connectivity. The push toward decarbonization and the integration of cleaner energy sources is encouraging companies to bring innovative technologies to market, enhancing industry growth.



Based on application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial & industrial, and utility sectors. The commercial & industrial segment held a 52.7% market share in 2024, driven by the transition toward renewable energy to meet sustainability goals and reduce carbon emissions. Increasing incentives and regulatory frameworks promoting clean energy adoption are further driving solar PV system installation in commercial and industrial sectors. To increase product acceptance, companies are introducing advanced strategies to encourage solar application adoption.



In 2024, North America captured over 15.1% of the global three-phase string inverter market share, with anticipated growth by 2034. The US market witnessed consistent growth, with values of USD 1.9 billion in 2022, USD 2.1 billion in 2023, and USD 2.4 billion in 2024. Favorable solar installation incentives by the government, such as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which offers up to 26% in tax benefits for businesses installing solar systems, are driving product demand. Moreover, the declining costs of solar energy systems and the rising frequency of power outages and natural disasters in the region are expected to further propel the market demand.



