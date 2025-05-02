Timber Cutting Machines Market 2025-2034: Automated Timber Cutting Machines Capture 56% Market Share Amid Shift to Smart Processing

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Timber Cutting Machine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Timber Cutting Machine Market was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%. The growing demand for wood and timber products, along with increased investment in timber processing and forest management, is driving market expansion.
As urbanization and infrastructure projects continue to grow, the need for timber products is increasing, driving the sales of efficient timber cutting machines. The expanding furniture market, especially in developing nations, is contributing to the demand for wood cutting technologies for high-volume production. Additionally, rising timber exports require machines capable of processing large volumes of wood for export markets. Demand is also rising for processed wood materials, including plywood, veneer, and construction timber, which is boosting the adoption of advanced cutting technologies.
In 2024, the waterjet cutting machine segment led the market with revenues of USD 2.6 billion. Meanwhile, the laser cutting machine segment is predicted to witness notable growth at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. Laser cutting technology offers exceptional precision and quality, making it a valuable tool in modern woodworking. This technology provides clean cuts with minimal material loss, making it ideal for intricate patterns and small details. Advanced laser technology can handle different types and thicknesses of wood, adding versatility to woodworking applications. Apart from cutting, newly developed laser systems can also engrave and mark wood, enabling the creation of intricate designs, textures, and logos.
The building and construction segment accounted for approximately 43% of the timber cutting machine market in 2024. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies are driving the demand for wood in structural applications and interior decor. Rising construction activity in regions such as Asia-Pacific is contributing significantly to the growth of this segment. The wood furniture industry is also experiencing a shift toward automation and precision in timber cutting. Manufacturers are adopting advanced machinery to meet the growing need for customized and sustainable wooden furniture, enhancing productivity and minimizing material waste. This trend is expected to persist as technological innovations continue to shape the industry and address consumer demands for high-quality and environmentally friendly furniture.
The automatic segment captured around 56% of the timber cutting machine market in 2024 due to the growing preference for advanced systems that offer high precision. Automated cutting machines improve efficiency by minimizing material waste and cutting costs. These systems collect essential data on material type, quantity, and dimensions, allowing specialized software to optimize material usage and enhance productivity. Automated machines are designed for superior performance in single-ply cutting processes and can be used in both conveyor and static setups.
In 2024, the United States dominated the North American timber cutting machine market, holding around 80% of the region's share and generating USD 1.5 billion in revenue. The expansion of the U.S. market is fueled by technological advancements, increased demand for wood and timber-based products, and rising wood exports. The U.S. remains a global leader in industrial roundwood production, wood pulp, wood pellets, and sawn wood, further reinforcing its position in the market.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations.
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain.
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufactures
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Technological landscape
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising demand for wood and timber products
3.6.1.2 Increase in timber processing and export
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 High initial investment
3.6.2.2 High maintenance cost
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Machine Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Laser cutting machine
5.3 Milling cutting machine
5.4 Waterjet cutting machine
5.5 Saw cutting machine
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operating Mechanism, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Automatic
6.3 Semi-automatic
6.4 Manual
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Machine Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Horizontal
7.3 Vertical
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Furniture manufacturing
8.3 Building & construction
8.4 Forestry and logging
8.5 Others (pulp & paper, packaging, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct sales
9.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bezner-Oswald
11.2 Gelgoog Company
11.3 Homag
11.4 Kikukawa Enterprise
11.5 Mebor
11.6 Michael Weinig
11.7 Nihar Industries
11.8 Salvador
11.9 Salvamac
11.10 SCM
11.11 Socomec
11.12 T.L Pathak
11.13 Umaboy
11.14 Walter Werkzeuge
11.15 Weho Machinery
