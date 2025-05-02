Timber Cutting Machines Market 2025-2034: Automated Timber Cutting Machines Capture 56% Market Share Amid Shift to Smart Processing

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Timber Cutting Machine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Timber Cutting Machine Market was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%. The growing demand for wood and timber products, along with increased investment in timber processing and forest management, is driving market expansion.

As urbanization and infrastructure projects continue to grow, the need for timber products is increasing, driving the sales of efficient timber cutting machines. The expanding furniture market, especially in developing nations, is contributing to the demand for wood cutting technologies for high-volume production. Additionally, rising timber exports require machines capable of processing large volumes of wood for export markets. Demand is also rising for processed wood materials, including plywood, veneer, and construction timber, which is boosting the adoption of advanced cutting technologies.



In 2024, the waterjet cutting machine segment led the market with revenues of USD 2.6 billion. Meanwhile, the laser cutting machine segment is predicted to witness notable growth at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. Laser cutting technology offers exceptional precision and quality, making it a valuable tool in modern woodworking. This technology provides clean cuts with minimal material loss, making it ideal for intricate patterns and small details. Advanced laser technology can handle different types and thicknesses of wood, adding versatility to woodworking applications. Apart from cutting, newly developed laser systems can also engrave and mark wood, enabling the creation of intricate designs, textures, and logos.



The building and construction segment accounted for approximately 43% of the timber cutting machine market in 2024. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies are driving the demand for wood in structural applications and interior decor. Rising construction activity in regions such as Asia-Pacific is contributing significantly to the growth of this segment. The wood furniture industry is also experiencing a shift toward automation and precision in timber cutting. Manufacturers are adopting advanced machinery to meet the growing need for customized and sustainable wooden furniture, enhancing productivity and minimizing material waste. This trend is expected to persist as technological innovations continue to shape the industry and address consumer demands for high-quality and environmentally friendly furniture.



The automatic segment captured around 56% of the timber cutting machine market in 2024 due to the growing preference for advanced systems that offer high precision. Automated cutting machines improve efficiency by minimizing material waste and cutting costs. These systems collect essential data on material type, quantity, and dimensions, allowing specialized software to optimize material usage and enhance productivity. Automated machines are designed for superior performance in single-ply cutting processes and can be used in both conveyor and static setups.



In 2024, the United States dominated the North American timber cutting machine market, holding around 80% of the region's share and generating USD 1.5 billion in revenue. The expansion of the U.S. market is fueled by technological advancements, increased demand for wood and timber-based products, and rising wood exports. The U.S. remains a global leader in industrial roundwood production, wood pulp, wood pellets, and sawn wood, further reinforcing its position in the market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations.

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain.

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufactures

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Technological landscape

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising demand for wood and timber products

3.6.1.2 Increase in timber processing and export

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High initial investment

3.6.2.2 High maintenance cost

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Machine Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Laser cutting machine

5.3 Milling cutting machine

5.4 Waterjet cutting machine

5.5 Saw cutting machine



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Operating Mechanism, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Automatic

6.3 Semi-automatic

6.4 Manual



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Machine Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Horizontal

7.3 Vertical



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Furniture manufacturing

8.3 Building & construction

8.4 Forestry and logging

8.5 Others (pulp & paper, packaging, etc.)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Direct sales

9.3 Indirect sales



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bezner-Oswald

11.2 Gelgoog Company

11.3 Homag

11.4 Kikukawa Enterprise

11.5 Mebor

11.6 Michael Weinig

11.7 Nihar Industries

11.8 Salvador

11.9 Salvamac

11.10 SCM

11.11 Socomec

11.12 T.L Pathak

11.13 Umaboy

11.14 Walter Werkzeuge

11.15 Weho Machinery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv81og

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.