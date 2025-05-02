Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Report 2025-2034: Increasing Government and Military Investments Driving Revenues to $9 Billion by 2034, at 11.7% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Reusable Launch Vehicles Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.70%. The rising demand for cost-effective and reliable space access is fueling this growth, as reusable launch vehicles (RLVs) offer a more economical alternative to traditional expendable rockets.

With the increasing frequency of satellite launches for applications such as communication, Earth observation, navigation, and defense, the need for reusable solutions is becoming more pronounced. These vehicles significantly reduce the cost of space missions by enabling multiple launches with the same hardware, making space exploration and satellite deployment more sustainable and commercially viable.



The growing interest in space tourism and the increasing number of private-sector initiatives in the aerospace industry are also contributing to market growth. Space agencies and private companies alike are investing heavily in developing next-generation RLVs to improve payload capacities, reduce turnaround times, and enhance operational efficiencies. Moreover, advancements in materials, propulsion systems, and AI-driven launch technologies are helping extend the lifespan of reusable components, further driving the adoption of these vehicles. The global market is witnessing increased government and private investments aimed at establishing a robust space infrastructure that supports continuous launches for scientific research, defense, and commercial applications.



The market for reusable launch vehicles is segmented by vehicle type and orbital range. Vehicle types include partially reusable and fully reusable launch vehicles. Fully reusable launch vehicles are expected to generate USD 1.2 billion by 2034. This segment is still in the early stages of development, with ongoing research and development focused on enhancing turnaround times and minimizing operational costs. As interest in space exploration, satellite mega-constellations, and interplanetary missions grows, fully reusable launch vehicles are poised to offer substantial long-term benefits, including reduced launch costs and faster deployment cycles. Increasing investments in improving thermal shielding, landing systems, and rapid refurbishment processes are accelerating the viability of fully reusable systems for future missions.



The market is also classified by orbit type, including Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Beyond Earth Orbit (BEO). The MEO segment held an 8.9% market share in 2024, primarily driven by the increasing demand for secure military communications and the ability of reusable launch vehicles to efficiently deploy large, long-life satellites into these orbits. As military and commercial applications continue to expand, advancements in making MEO more accessible to reusable launch vehicles are expected to stimulate further market growth.



The U.S. reusable launch vehicles market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2024, driven by the country's well-established space industry and the presence of leading manufacturers specializing in reusable launch technologies. The growing number of space launch activities in the U.S, coupled with a focus on improving cost-efficiency and reliability, is propelling market growth. With continuous innovation in space exploration and sustained government and private sector investments, the U.S. is expected to remain a global leader in reusable launch vehicle development and adoption.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for satellites orbiting the Earth

3.2.1.2 Increasing government and military investments

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in reusability

3.2.1.4 Rise of space tourism and suborbital flights

3.2.1.5 Increase in space-based manufacturing and research

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial development costs

3.2.2.2 Limited reusability cycles

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Subsystem analysis

3.10.1 Guidance, navigation & control systems

3.10.2 Propulsion systems

3.10.3 Telemetry, tracking & command systems

3.10.4 Electrical power systems

3.10.5 Others



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Partially reusable launch vehicles

5.3 Fully reusable launch vehicles



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Orbit Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

6.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

6.4 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

6.5 Beyond Earth Orbit (BEO)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Payload Capacity, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Small payloads (up to 2,000 kg)

7.3 Medium payloads (2,000 kg to 10,000 kg)

7.4 Heavy payloads (above 10,000 kg)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Configuration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Single stage

8.3 Multi-stage



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Satellite launch

9.3 Space exploration

9.4 Space tourism

9.5 Cargo transport

9.6 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Government

10.3 Commercial



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 UAE



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arianespace

12.2 Blue Origin

12.3 Boeing

12.4 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

12.5 Lockheed Martin

12.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.7 Northrop Grumman

12.8 Relativity Space

12.9 Rocket Lab

12.10 Roscosmos

12.11 Sierra Nevada Corporation

12.12 SpaceX

12.13 Virgin Galactic



