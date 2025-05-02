Best Marketing Automation Tools (2025): Klaviyo Named Top Marketing Tool by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Klaviyo a top marketing tool for 2025. Recognized for its ability to integrate marketing automation, data-driven personalization, and omnichannel engagement, Klaviyo has become an essential platform for over 167,000 brands worldwide.

Top Marketing Automation Tool

Klaviyo - a data-driven marketing automation platform that helps businesses personalize customer engagement across email, SMS, and other channels

This article is sponsored by Klaviyo. All opinions expressed are those of Expert Consumers. Expert Consumers offers news and reviews on consumer products and services and may earn commissions from purchases made through featured links.

Klaviyo was founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen to address the challenge of using customer data effectively for marketing. Over the years, it has evolved into a leading B2C CRM that unifies marketing, analytics, and customer service in a single, seamless platform. The company's continued innovation has enabled businesses of all sizes to build meaningful customer relationships while maximizing engagement and revenue.

Intelligent Automation for Personalized Marketing

A key factor in Klaviyo’s recognition is its intelligent automation capabilities. Businesses can set up automated workflows for email, SMS, and mobile push notifications, ensuring that customers receive timely and relevant messages. Klaviyo’s built-in customer data platform (CDP) enables brands to access real-time insights, allowing for a level of personalization that goes beyond traditional segmentation.

AI-Driven Insights to Optimize Campaigns

The platform’s AI-powered marketing tools also enhance campaign effectiveness. Predictive analytics forecast customer behavior, helping brands determine the best timing and messaging for outreach. Automated A/B testing continuously refines marketing strategies, while dynamic content adapts to individual customer preferences, creating a tailored experience that boosts conversion rates.

Seamless Omnichannel Engagement

Klaviyo’s omnichannel approach further solidifies its position as a top marketing tool. Businesses can seamlessly integrate email, SMS, and mobile push notifications while also incorporating customer service interactions and review management. This ensures that customers receive a cohesive brand experience, regardless of how they choose to engage.

Analytics for Data-Driven Decisions

Advanced analytics and reporting tools empower businesses to make data-driven decisions. Klaviyo provides insights into customer behavior with features such as recency, frequency, and monetary (RFM) analysis, funnel tracking, and cohort analysis. These metrics help brands understand purchasing trends and refine their marketing strategies to maximize return on investment.

Scalability and Easy Integration for Growing Businesses

Scalability is another standout feature. Klaviyo is designed to support businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. With over 350 integrations and flexible APIs, brands can easily incorporate Klaviyo into their existing tech stacks. Pre-built templates and automation flows make implementation seamless, allowing businesses to execute sophisticated marketing strategies without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

Looking ahead, Klaviyo continues to innovate, expanding its offerings beyond marketing automation. The recent introduction of Klaviyo Service brings customer support into its all-in-one platform, further bridging the gap between marketing and customer experience. By consolidating these functions, businesses can build stronger customer relationships while streamlining internal operations.

“Klaviyo’s comprehensive approach represents the future of marketing technology. Its ability to integrate marketing, analytics, and customer service into a single platform makes it an invaluable asset for brands seeking to enhance customer engagement,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Expert Consumers.

To explore the complete features of Klaviyo, click here. For a more detailed review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Klaviyo

Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo is a B2C customer relationship management (CRM) platform that enables brands to harness their customer data for personalized marketing, analytics, and customer engagement. The company was established to address a critical gap: helping businesses effectively utilize their customer data to drive meaningful interactions and revenue growth.

Since its inception, Klaviyo has evolved from a customer database into a comprehensive marketing and analytics platform. Key milestones in its development include the introduction of email marketing in 2013, SMS marketing in 2020, product reviews in 2022, and its customer data platform (CDP) in 2023. Most recently, in 2025, Klaviyo launched its full-scale B2C CRM, further enhancing its capabilities.

Today, Klaviyo powers over 167,000 brands worldwide, offering a unified solution that integrates data-driven insights with automation. Its name, inspired by the Spanish word "clavija" (a term for mountaineering pins or pitons), reflects the company's mission to support brands in scaling their growth. Headquartered in Boston, Klaviyo also has offices in Denver, San Francisco, London, Dublin, and Sydney.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.