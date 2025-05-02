U.S. Agricultural Machinery Market Size and Share Analysis (2025-2033) Featuring John Deere's, CNH Industrial, AGCO, KUBOTA, Titan Machinery, CLASS, Lindsay, and Alamo Group

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Agricultural Machinery Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Agricultural Machinery Market is expected to reach US$ 67.80 billion by 2033 from US$ 40.20 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.98% from 2025 to 2033. The market for agricultural equipment in the US is booming owing to developments in automation, precision farming, and sustainability. Tractors, harvesters, and planting equipment are important industries. The growing need for cost-effective, productive, and efficient farming solutions is driving growth.



Sustainable Farming Practices



The market for agricultural machinery in the United States is growing due in large part to sustainable farming methods. Farmers are embracing more environmentally friendly technology that save resources and boost productivity as worries about their effects on the environment grow. Equipment that uses less water, produces less chemical runoff, and emits fewer carbon emissions is highly sought after. Precision farming instruments, including GPS-guided equipment, decrease waste by optimising the use of pesticides and fertilisers. Additionally, advancements in no-till agricultural equipment and machinery driven by renewable energy also improve soil health. These ecologically friendly solutions not only satisfy legal standards but also win over eco-aware customers, which propels market expansion.



Rising Food Demand



Growing food demand is one of the main factors propelling the agricultural machinery industry in the United States. Food production needs to become more efficient as the world's population grows. Modern equipment is necessary for farmers to increase agricultural yields, lower labour costs, and increase productivity. Farmers can now more precisely cultivate wider areas thanks to equipment like sophisticated tractors, harvesters, and planters. With limited arable land, it is becoming increasingly necessary to use mechanical advances such automated systems, precision planting, and faster harvesting to meet the growing need for food. The need for sophisticated agricultural equipment is fuelled by this push for greater food output.



Technological Advancement



Automation, GPS, and precision agricultural technology are examples of innovations that enable farmers to maximise land usage, boost productivity, and improve efficiency. Automated harvesters and GPS-guided tractors boost planting, watering, and harvesting accuracy while lowering labour expenses. Real-time data collecting on crop performance, soil health, and weather patterns is made possible by precision farming equipment, which aid farmers in making well-informed decisions. These technologies are crucial to contemporary farming methods because they maximise yields and minimise waste, improving sustainability. The need for sophisticated machinery is anticipated to increase as technology develops further.



In December 2022, CNH Industrial expanded its Ag Tech offering in Phoenix, Arizona, and the United States by adding additional Automation and Autonomy Solutions. With the support of Case IH and New Holland's Baler Automation and Raven's New Driverless Tillage and Driver Assist Harvest solutions, farmers may overcome their biggest production obstacles and benefit from automation and autonomous equipment improvements.



Maintenance and Repair Costs



Costs associated with maintenance and repairs are a serious problem for the US agricultural machinery business. Repairing machinery grows more complicated as technology advances, frequently necessitating specialised parts and knowledge. For farmers, this can result in significant operating expenses, particularly for small-scale businesses. Farming schedules are sometimes disrupted by equipment failures, which lowers production. Furthermore, finding qualified personnel for upkeep and repairs can be challenging, which drives up expenses and reduces productivity in the agriculture industry.



High Initial Costs



The U.S. agricultural machinery business has significant challenges due to high beginning prices. Because they need a large initial investment, advanced equipment like automated tractors, harvesters, and precision farming instruments are out of reach for small and medium-sized farms. The adoption of new technology may be constrained by these exorbitant costs, which would delay the shift to more sustainable and productive farming methods. The initial cost of these devices is still a major barrier for many farmers, even if they provide long-term savings and productivity increases.

Key Company Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Sales Analysis

John Deere's

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Titan Machinery Inc.

CLASS

Lindsay Corporation

Alamo Group Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $67.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Agricultural Machinery Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Machinery Type

6.1.1 Irrigation Machinery

6.1.2 Tractor by Power Engine

6.1.3 Ploughing and Cultivation

6.1.4 Harvesting Machinery

6.1.5 Haying and Forage Machinery



7. Machinery Type

7.1 Irrigation Machinery

7.2 Tractors

7.3 Ploughing and Cultivation Machinery

7.4 Harvesting Machinery

7.5 Haying and Forage Machinery

7.6 Planting Machinery

7.7 Sprayer



8. Irrigation Machinery

8.1 Gravity Irrigation

8.2 Miro-Irrigation

8.3 Sprinkler



9. Tractors by Engine Power

9.1 Less than 40 HP

9.2 41 to 100 HP

9.3 More than 100 HP



10. Ploughing and Cultivation Machinery

10.1 Cultivators and Tillers

10.2 Harrows

10.3 Ploughs

10.4 Others



11. Harvesting Machinery

11.1 Combine Harvesters

11.2 Harvesting Robots

11.3 Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters



12. Haying and Forage Machinery

12.1 Mowers

12.2 Balers

12.3 Tedders and Rakes

12.4 Forage Harvesters



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat



15. Key Players Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl5i07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.