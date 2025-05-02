Innovations Drive Growth in $21.9 Billion Radiopharmaceutical Market by 2029

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $21.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



Radiopharmaceuticals are comprised of small amounts of radioisotopes that can be produced by irradiating a particular target inside a nuclear research reactor or particle accelerator, the latter of which uses cyclotrons. Once the radioisotopes are produced, they can be tagged to specific molecules depending on key biological characteristics through a linker that binds the radioisotope and the carrier together to produce radiopharmaceuticals.



Radiopharmaceuticals are used for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals travel to the targeted area based on the biological molecule's affinity. The radioactive isotope emits gamma rays or positrons, which are detected by molecular imaging devices such as single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scanners.



Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals use high-energy cell-killing radioisotopes, such as actinium or lutetium. Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals use radiation to destroy or weaken malfunctioning cells. The tagged compound delivers therapeutic doses of radiation to targeted body parts to regress or kill malignant cells. Radiopharmaceuticals are used primarily for treating prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and thyroid disorders.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the global market for radiopharmaceuticals, in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand the market, to assess business/growth strategies, and to make informed business decisions regarding radiopharmaceuticals. The report estimates market data for 2023 (the base year) and 2024 and forecasts values for 2025 through 2029. The radiopharmaceuticals market segmentation is based on product, application, production method, countries and regions.



Drivers, restraints and opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market are also discussed. The report also describes the competitive landscape of the radiopharmaceuticals market and highlights emerging trends. The latest new products, acquisitions, and collaborations related to the radiopharmaceuticals market are also covered.



The report includes:

50 data tables and 68 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for radiopharmaceuticals, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size, and revenue prospects for, the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, production method, and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological progress, regulations, prospects, innovations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply/value chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of patents, clinical trials, emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Cardinal Health, Lantheus, Curium, GE Healthcare, and Novartis.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Radiopharmaceuticals Overview

Preparation of Radiopharmaceuticals

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases Unmet Need in Oncology Precision Medicine Nuclear Imaging Technologies Increasing Investment

Market Restraints Manufacturing and Supply Chain Issues Infrastructure and Specialized Imaging Equipment Requirements Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Market Trends Theranostics Regional Diversification and Supply Chain Resilience

Opportunities Radiopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing PET Imaging in AD



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies Ac-225 and Pb-212 Nanoparticle-based Theranostic Agents

Clinical Trials Analysis

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Imaging Technique Type

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Production Method

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by Product Type

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application Market Overview Oncology Cardiology Neurology Others

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Radioisotope Production Method Market Overview Market Revenue and Forecast

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Radiopharmaceuticals Market: ESG Perspective

Role of ESG in the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry

Environment

Social

Governance

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Boston Scientific Corp.

BWXT Medical Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler

GE HealthCare

International Isotopes Inc.

IONETIX Corp.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Lantheus

NMR

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

