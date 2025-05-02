Global Carbon Fiber Capacity to Double by 2030 | Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Products, Applications and Production Capacities Report 2025

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market - Products, Applications and Production Capacities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lightweight properties of carbon fibers play a pivotal role in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across the lifecycle of products, addressing critical global environmental challenges. This advantage has driven their growing adoption in key industries, including wind energy, aerospace, automotive, and pressure vessels. In aerospace and automotive sectors, manufacturers are leveraging carbon fiber to enhance fuel efficiency by producing lighter, more aerodynamic aircraft and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the wind energy industry has embraced carbon fiber for manufacturing larger, more efficient turbine blades, optimizing energy output. Carbon fiber's high strength-to-weight ratio also makes it ideal for constructing robust, lightweight storage vessels for alternative fuels like hydrogen, aligning with the push for sustainable transportation.

The market faced a significant downturn in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted almost all major end-use sectors. Demand for carbon fibers worldwide recovered sharply during 2021-2022 period driven by recovery in commercial aerospace and industrial applications coupled with robust growth in sports equipment and wind turbine blades production, but experienced a subsequent drop in 2023, primarily due to a significant decrease in demand from the wind energy sector, which is a major consumer of carbon fiber for turbine blades; this reduced, demand led to a surplus in the market and consequently lower prices.

The demand for carbon fiber is poised for significant growth, driven by megatrends such as the push toward carbon neutrality and advancements in sustainable technologies. Global carbon fiber demand is expected to reach close to 274 thousand metric tons by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. In terms of value, the global carbon fiber market is projected to reach US$8.5 billion by 2030.

The global market for carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) was valued at $28 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% in reaching $54 billion by 2030. Key applications fueling this growth include pressure vessels for compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen (CHG) storage, as well as wind turbine blades, existing commercial aircraft models, and gas diffusion layer base materials for fuel cells.

Major companies operating in the global Carbon Fibers market include Toray (including Zoltek), Teijin, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Carbon, Kureha, Hexcel, Formosa Plastics, Syensqo, DowAksa, Hyosung Advanced Materials, UMATEX Group, Zhongfu Shenying, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (along with Jilin Jinggong), Jiangsu Hengshen and Weihai Tuozhan Fiber among others.Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 523 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States and Canada)

Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World (Brazil, Russia, Turkiye and Other ROW)

Global Carbon Fibers Market by Product Type

Standard Modulus (Large-tow)

Standard Modulus (Regular-tow)

Intermediate Modulus

High Modulus

Global Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market by Application

Aerospace & Defence

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Infrastructure

Molding Compounds

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

Global Carbon Fibers Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity

Carbon Fiber Installed Production Capacity by Manufacturer and Plant Location

Carbon Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity by Country and Region

Carbon Fiber Installed (Theoretical) Production Capacity by Source (PAN-based, Pitch-based)

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Unlocking the Future: Composites Opportunities and Emerging Trends in eVTOL Aircraft

China's Aggressive Carbon Fiber Expansion: Global Market Implications

Burgeoning Opportunities for Carbon Fibers in High-pressure Gas Storage Vessels

Advances in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Installed Capacities of Major Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by their Operating Country

Toray Industries

Teijin Carbon

Mitsubishi Chemical

SGL Carbon

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group

Carbon Fibers Manufacturers

4M Carbon Fiber Corp. (United States)

Advanced Carbon Products, LLC (United States)

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd. (China)

Bluestar Fibres Corporation (China)

Changsheng (Langfang) Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

DowAksa (Turkey)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

GanSu HaoShi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Harper International Corp. (United States)

Hexcel Corporation (United States)

Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea)

Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China)

Jindal Advanced Materials Private Limited (India)

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Jinggong Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Newtech Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan)

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co Ltd. (Japan)

Reliance Industries Ltd. (India)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

Shandong Guotai Dacheng Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Shandong Yongcheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (China)

Syensqo SA (Belgium)

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

UHT Unitech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

UMATEX, ROSATOM State Corporation (Russia)

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China)

Xinjiang Runjust New Material Co. Ltd (China)

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Carbon Fibers Recyclers

Carbon Conversions, Inc. (United States)

Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. (United States)

CFK Valley Stade Recycling GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Hadeg Recycling GmbH (Germany)

Shocker Composites, LLC (United States)

Vartega Inc (United States)

WIPAG Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

YF International BV (Netherlands)

Carbon Fiber Composites Manufacturers

A&P Technology (United States)

Aciturri Aeronautica (Spain)

Adherent Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Advanced International Multitech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Airborne (Netherlands)

Albany Engineered Composites (United States)

ALBIS Distribution GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Aldila, Inc. (United States)

Asian Composites Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation (United States)

Automated Dynamics (United States)

Bally Ribbon Mills (United States)

BGF Industries, Inc. (Porcher Group) (United States)

Bond-Laminates GmbH (Germany)

CIT Composite Materials Italy (Italy)

Composite Technology Development, Inc. (United States)

Composites Horizons Inc (United States)

ENEOS Corporation (Japan)

Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites GmbH (Germany)

F.S. Fehrer Automotive GmbH (Germany)

Faber Industrie SpA (Italy)

Fabric Development Inc (United States)

Fibertech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Fothergill Engineered Fabrics Limited (United Kingdom)

Fritzmeier Composite GmbH & CO KG (Germany)

GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway)

Hexcel Reinforcements UK Limited (United Kingdom)

Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Kaman Corporation (United States)

Kineco Limited (India)

KORDSA Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey)

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (South Korea)

Kureha (Shanghai) Carbon Fiber Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

LATI Industria Termoplastici SpA (Italy)

Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

LM Wind Power (Denmark)

Luxfer Gas Cylinders (Luxfer Group) (United Kingdom)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

MENZOLIT GmbH (Germany)

Metal Mate Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Metyx (Turkey)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH (Austria)

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nordex SE (Germany)

Oxeon AB (Sweden)

Park Aerospace Corp. (United States)

PGTEX China Co., Ltd. (China)

Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc. (United States)

Porcher Industries SA (France)

Premium Aerotec GmbH (Germany)

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (United States)

Riverscarbon Technologies Ltd (New Zealand)

Rockman Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd (India)

Roding Automobile GmbH (Germany)

RTP Company (United States)

Sakai Industries Ltd (Japan)

SAKAI OVEX Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

SEKISUI Aerospace (United States)

Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (Spain)

Sigmatex (UK) Limited (United Kingdom)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Spirit Aerosystems Inc (United States)

Steelhead Composites, LLC (United States)

Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Mubadala Development Company) (United Arab Emirates)

Sunwell (Jiangsu) Carbon Fiber Composite Co., Ltd. (China)

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (India)

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Technical Fibre Products Ltd (United Kingdom)

Tex Tech Industries, Inc. (United States)

Topkey Corporation (Taiwan)

Toray Advanced Composites (Netherlands)

The GILL Corporation (United States)

TPI Composites, Inc. (United States)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States)

Unicarbon (Lithuania)

UST Mamiya (United States)

Collins Aerospace (United States)

Vectorply Corporation (United States)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (United States)

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Business and Product Trends

Apply Carbon France Unveils its New Identity Procotex France

Syensqo & Vartega Collaborate for the Recycling of Carbon Fiber Waste

Collins Aerospace Opens New Engineering Development and Test Center (EDTC) in Bengaluru, India

Hexcel and FIDAMC Partner up for the Evolution of Composite Materials

Teijin Carbon Launches TenaxT IMS65 E23 36K 1630tex

Teijin Carbon launches new Sustainable Carbon Fiber Brand: Tenax Next

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myj1kz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.