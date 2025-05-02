Folding Carton Packaging Market Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Recycled Paper Leads Folding Carton Materials, Aligning with Stricter Plastic Regulations

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folding Carton Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Folding Carton Packaging Market was valued at USD 200.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 352.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.9%.

This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage industry and a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers are increasingly opting for frozen foods, ready-to-eat meals, and convenient snack options, fueling the need for durable and protective folding carton packaging. Manufacturers are shifting toward paper-based cartons to meet regulatory guidelines and evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions.



Additionally, stringent regulations against single-use plastics and government initiatives promoting sustainable alternatives have accelerated the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable materials. With businesses investing in sustainable packaging to comply with policies and cater to environmentally conscious consumers, the industry is witnessing a surge in demand for innovative and functional folding cartons. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of e-commerce has further contributed to market growth.

Online retailers prefer lightweight and secure packaging that enhances the customer experience while ensuring product safety during transit. The integration of digital printing and smart labels has also gained traction, allowing brands to improve engagement and appeal to modern consumers through visually enhanced packaging.



The market is categorized based on material type, including recycled paper, kraft paper, plastic, virgin paper, and other materials. Among these, recycled paper accounted for USD 58.2 billion in 2024, driven by strict regulations on plastic usage and a rising consumer inclination toward sustainable options. Industries are widely adopting recycled paper cartons as a cost-effective solution that aligns with eco-friendly packaging mandates.



In terms of application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, household products, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, electronics, and other sectors. The food and beverage segment dominated in 2024, capturing 26.9% of the total market share. This growth stems from an increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials as brands continue to transition toward biodegradable paper-based packaging. The shift in consumer behavior toward convenience foods and on-the-go consumption has further propelled the need for portable and secure packaging solutions.



Regionally, North America accounted for 30.1% of the folding carton packaging market share in 2024, driven by strong governmental support for eco-friendly packaging materials and the ban on single-use plastics.

The U.S. led the regional market, generating USD 53 billion in revenue, primarily due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce and growing regulatory focus on sustainability. Companies are increasingly embracing folding cartons for their environmentally friendly attributes and protective benefits during transportation and storage.



