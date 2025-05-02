Optical Fiber Amplifier Market Outlook 2025-2030, with Profiles of AD-net Technology, HFR, Furukawa Electric, Thorlabs, Semtech, Sintai Communication, Infinera, Accelink, Autonics & Coherent

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Fiber Amplifier Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The optical fiber amplifier market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.25% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2030.

Key amplifier types include Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFAs), Raman Amplifiers, and Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs).



Market Trends:

Increasing need for high-speed data transmission : The surge in connected devices and data traffic per device is driving telecom operators to invest in infrastructure development. A robust network foundation is essential for the success of 5G services, and optical fiber amplifiers are critical for enabling reliable 5G networks. These amplifiers facilitate seamless data transmission between connected devices and support emerging use cases.

: The surge in connected devices and data traffic per device is driving telecom operators to invest in infrastructure development. A robust network foundation is essential for the success of 5G services, and optical fiber amplifiers are critical for enabling reliable 5G networks. These amplifiers facilitate seamless data transmission between connected devices and support emerging use cases. Rising internet penetration and investments in optical technology : Growing internet adoption, coupled with investments in high-speed bandwidth and strategic partnerships in optical technology, is boosting the demand for optical fiber amplifiers, thereby driving market growth. For example, in February 2024, the Department of Telecommunication, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and the Indian government, announced the development of a 10-gigabit symmetric PON, Optical Network Unit, and Optical Line Terminal to improve broadband services in both urban and rural areas. With the 5G rollout beginning in October 2022, such initiatives are creating opportunities for the development of essential infrastructure and components, including optical fiber amplifiers.

: Growing internet adoption, coupled with investments in high-speed bandwidth and strategic partnerships in optical technology, is boosting the demand for optical fiber amplifiers, thereby driving market growth. For example, in February 2024, the Department of Telecommunication, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and the Indian government, announced the development of a 10-gigabit symmetric PON, Optical Network Unit, and Optical Line Terminal to improve broadband services in both urban and rural areas. With the 5G rollout beginning in October 2022, such initiatives are creating opportunities for the development of essential infrastructure and components, including optical fiber amplifiers. Regional market segmentation : The optical fiber amplifier market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Globally, major countries are taking steps to strengthen 5G infrastructure. The Americas are expected to experience a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Germany have also implemented initiatives that contribute to market growth. For instance, in October 2023, CommScope introduced its Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) STARLINE amplifier and NC4000 optical node platform, which supports DOCSIS 4.0 operations with 684 MHz upstream and 1.8 GHz downstream capabilities. This platform features a modular design with advanced electronic configurations, including equalization, node segmentation, and attenuation.

: The optical fiber amplifier market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Globally, major countries are taking steps to strengthen 5G infrastructure.

Some of the major players covered in this report include AD-net Technology Co., Ltd., HFR Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Sintai Communication Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Accelink Technologies Company, Autonics Corporation, Coherent, FS.com Inc., among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled

AD-net Technology Co., Ltd.

HFR Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Sintai Communication Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Accelink Technologies Company

Autonics Corporation

Coherent

FS.com Inc.

The Optical Fiber Amplifier Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type

Fiber Amplifier

Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifier (EDFA)

Fiber Raman Amplifier (FRA)

Semiconductor Optical Fiber Amplifier (SOA)

By Function

Booster Amplifier

In-Line Amplifier

Pre-Amplifier

By Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecommunications

Industrial

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Others

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdarm3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.