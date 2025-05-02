Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

RACINE, Wis., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced operating results for the Company’s second fiscal quarter ending March 28, 2025.

“Our second quarter results reflect continued market challenges and a cautious retail and trade environment. However, we saw positive results from new products in Humminbird and Jetboil, underscoring the critical importance of our ongoing investment in innovation,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, tariffs will impact our business, despite the fact that we are an American company with U.S.-based manufacturing and operations. We are working on multiple paths to mitigate as much of the tariff impact as possible. Our sustained focus on our strategic priorities, as well as leveraging our strong debt-free balance sheet and cash position, will help us as we navigate the uncertain economic environment ahead.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the second quarter declined 4 percent to $168.3 million compared to $175.9 million in the prior year second fiscal quarter.

Fishing revenue decreased 3 percent due to continued market and macroeconomic dynamics affecting consumers

Camping & Watercraft Recreation sales were down 12 percent, with growth in Jetboil partially offsetting the declines in watercraft and the exit of the Eureka! business

Diving sales decreased 7 percent, primarily due to softening market demand and economic uncertainty across all geographic regions





Total Company operating profit was $4.9 million for the second fiscal quarter versus operating loss of $(0.25) million in the prior year second quarter. Gross margin was relatively flat at 35.0 percent, compared to 34.9 percent in the prior year quarter. Operating expenses of $54.0 million decreased $7.7 million from the prior year period, due primarily to lower sales volumes between quarters, as well as lower promotions expense, and decreased expense on the Company’s deferred compensation plan.

Profit before income taxes was $4.2 million in the current year quarter, compared to $3.0 million in the prior year second quarter. The improvement in operating profit noted above was partially offset by an increase in Other expense of approximately $3.4 million due primarily to a decline in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan. Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, versus $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the previous year’s second quarter. The effective tax rate was 44.6 percent compared to 28.4 percent in the prior year second quarter.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Fiscal 2025 year-to-date net sales were $276.0 million, a 12.2 percent decrease over last year’s first fiscal six-month period. Total Company operating loss declined to $(15.3) million, compared to $(0.2) million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin decreased slightly to 33.0 percent, compared to 36.3 percent in the prior year-to-date period. Operating expenses were $106.4 million in the six-month period ending March 28, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from the first half of the prior year due to the same factors noted above for the quarter.

Loss before income taxes for the year-to-date period was $(14.8) million, versus profit before income taxes of $8.9 million in the first six months of the prior year. In addition to the decline in operating profit, Other expense increased by $8.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan of approximately $5.9 million. In addition, the prior year-to-date period included a gain on the sale of a building of approximately $1.9 million. Net loss during the first fiscal six months was $(13.0) million, or $(1.26) per diluted share, versus net income of $6.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased to 12.1 percent in the current year versus 31.4 percent in the prior year six-month period.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $94.0 million as of March 28, 2025. Depreciation and amortization were $10.0 million in the six months ending March 28, 2025, compared to $9.9 million in the prior six-month period. Capital spending totaled $7.4 million in the current six-month period compared with $10.2 million in the prior year period. In February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2025, which was payable April 24, 2025.

“We continued to drive our inventory levels lower, and our cash balance remains healthy. Although we’ve been focused on strategically managing costs while also making investments to strengthen the business, the evolving macroeconomic situation brings additional challenges. We’re working through short- and long-term strategies to mitigate the tariff-related impact of potential increases in the costs of our raw materials and purchased components,” said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 2, 2025. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors’ home page or here. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; and Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED Operating results March 28, 2025 March 29, 2024 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2024 Net sales $ 168,349 $ 175,856 $ 275,998 $ 314,500 Cost of sales 109,483 114,425 184,949 200,215 Gross profit 58,866 61,431 91,049 114,285 Operating expenses 53,965 61,684 106,387 114,492 Operating profit (loss): 4,901 (253 ) (15,338 ) (207 ) Interest income, net (557 ) (817 ) (1,543 ) (1,977 ) Other expense (income), net 1,300 (2,448 ) 974 (7,141 ) Profit (loss) before income taxes 4,158 3,012 (14,769 ) 8,911 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,854 856 (1,783 ) 2,800 Net income (loss) $ 2,304 $ 2,156 $ (12,986 ) $ 6,111 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,272 10,234 10,272 10,225 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ (1.26 ) $ 0.59 Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 134,891 $ 138,608 $ 217,363 $ 249,100 Camping & Watercraft Recreation 17,852 20,248 27,303 30,974 Diving 15,820 16,924 31,504 34,402 Other / Eliminations (214 ) 76 (172 ) 24 Total $ 168,349 $ 175,856 $ 275,998 $ 314,500 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 9,469 $ 7,427 $ 1,208 $ 18,956 Camping & Watercraft Recreation 1,246 1,223 600 (497 ) Diving (413 ) (298 ) (1,321 ) (876 ) Other / Eliminations (5,401 ) (8,605 ) (15,825 ) (17,790 ) Total $ 4,901 $ (253 ) $ (15,338 ) $ (207 ) Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 93,951 $ 84,270 Accounts receivable, net 116,776 129,345 Inventories, net 180,057 249,201 Total current assets 407,079 477,329 Long-term investments — 2,157 Total assets 624,474 691,678 Total current liabilities 104,833 108,532 Total liabilities 183,372 191,589 Shareholders’ equity 441,102 500,089





