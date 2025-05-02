Regulatory Trends and Competitive Dynamics Shaping Argentina's Telecom Landscape

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers an extensive executive-level analysis of Argentina's telecommunications market, featuring forecasts and key indicators up to 2028. This annual report delivers insights into emerging opportunities, competitive dynamics, and demand evolution by service type and technology platform across fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets. It also includes a review of key regulatory trends influencing the industry.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Argentina.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

ENACOM

Claro Argentina

Movistar Argentina

Telecom Argentina

DirecTV Argentina

Personal

Cablevision- Fibertel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjzjeh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.