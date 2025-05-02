Gallium Nitride Device Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | GaN Device Market to Surge with 4.02% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Nitride Device Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Gallium Nitride Device market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.02% over the forecast period of 2025-2030.



Gallium Nitride, commonly known as GaN, is used in developing semiconductor devices. GaN is a rigorous yet mechanically stable wide bandgap semiconductor with higher breakdown strength and faster switching speed. Its higher thermal conductivity and low resistance make it an ideal semiconductor for electronics and other devices. By creating a GaN epilayer on a silicon surface, silicon manufacturer can reduce their manufacturing cost by removing the need for specialization with the existing manufacturing infrastructure. This layer also enables the production of larger silicon wafers at a lower cost.

Furthermore, it has been observed that the power devices based on GaN technology outperform those based on silicon at a noteworthy rate. Hence, GaN is gaining more popularity as a semiconductor due to its better performance.



Market Trends:

The global gallium nitride (GaN) industry is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics and the increasing adoption of renewable energy solutions. The primary factor fueling this growth is the booming consumer electronics sector and the expanding need for telecommunication services. Higher disposable incomes are also expected to boost the demand for consumer electronics.

Additionally, technological advancements have significantly increased the demand for telecommunication services, further propelling market growth. According to a report by Cisco, IP traffic is projected to quadruple, reaching 4.8 Zettabytes per year in 2022, up from 1.5 Zettabytes per year in 2017. To meet this growing demand, the wireless industry is transitioning from 4G to 5G networks, which is expected to drive the demand for GaN during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is poised for strong growth in the GaN market. Rising disposable incomes and increased technology penetration have boosted the demand for consumer electronics, particularly in this region. Smart devices, in particular, have seen a surge in users. According to bankmycell.com, there were 3.8 billion smartphone users in 2021, representing 48.3% of the global population, while mobile phone users totaled 4.88 billion, or 62.07% of the global population. In total, 5.28 billion people owned mobile devices. The growing adoption of smart devices is expected to drive the gallium nitride industry's expansion at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Technological innovations in the sector are also expected to create new growth opportunities for the GaN market.

The Asia-Pacific GaN market is projected to experience lucrative growth. Industrialization, coupled with low labor costs, high production potential, and favorable outsourcing policies, has led to the proliferation of consumer electronics manufacturing companies in the region. Additionally, rising disposable incomes have increased the demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics, further supporting market growth.

Global Gallium Nitride Device Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Wafer Size

2 inch

4 inch

6 inch

More than 6 inch

By Type of Device

Power Semiconductor Device

RF Semiconductor Device

Opto-Semiconductor Device

By Application

Radio Frequency

Power Electronics

Optoelectronics

Consumer electronics

Telecommunications

Others

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

