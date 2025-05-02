India Diesel Genset Market Report 2025-2033: Surging Demand for Backup Power and Industrial Growth Driving Market Expansion

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diesel Genset Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Diesel Genset market is expected to reach US$ 1.74 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.04 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.85% from 2025 to 2033. Increased power demand, an unstable electrical supply, industrial growth, infrastructure development, and the increased demand for backup power in the commercial, residential, and construction sectors are the main factors propelling the diesel genset market in India.



Rising Power Demand



The need for electricity has skyrocketed in India due to the country's expanding population and fast urbanization, especially in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The demand for consistent and dependable power has increased as more people relocate to cities and economic activity grows. The government's efforts to promote infrastructural development, higher living standards, and industrial expansion all increase demand for power. Because of this circumstance, backup power systems such as diesel gensets are now needed to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply. Diesel generator sets provide an affordable and dependable way to meet power demands across a range of industries, particularly in places where power shortages are frequent or where grid electricity cannot keep up with peak demand.



Unreliable Grid Supply



Providing a steady and reliable power supply is a major difficulty for the electrical grid in many parts of India, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Power outages are common, and they can last for a long time, interfering with daily life and corporate operations. Diesel gensets are increasingly being used as a backup power source as a result of this problem. Diesel generators are especially useful in places with poor grid infrastructure or little access to dependable electricity. Diesel gensets are becoming more and more popular in areas where power outages occur because they guarantee that homes, businesses, and industries continue to run efficiently by offering a quick source of electricity.



Rising Industrial Growth



The need for diesel generator sets is being driven by the quick growth of India's infrastructure, building, and industrial industries. These sectors frequently function in areas with inadequate or nonexistent dependable grid power. For these industries, diesel generators provide a practical and affordable alternative that guarantees ongoing operations even in the event of an unstable power source. Diesel gensets provide a dependable power source that can support heavy gear and equipment, which helps maintain productivity in large-scale manufacturing facilities and construction sites. Diesel generator sets will become more and more necessary as India's infrastructure and industrialization expand, making them a crucial part of the nation's industrial growth and development plan.



Maintenance and Operating Costs



For diesel generator sets to operate effectively and last a long time, regular and frequently costly maintenance is necessary. To maintain the equipment functioning properly, regular maintenance is required, which includes oil changes, filter replacements, and part replacements. Because they require specialist parts and have more complicated systems, larger diesel generator sets - which are usually used for commercial or industrial applications - have greater maintenance expenses. Furthermore, these gensets need to be serviced by qualified specialists, who might not always be available in rural or isolated locations. In the long term, diesel gensets may become less cost-effective for small-scale consumers due to higher operational costs. The financial advantages of using diesel power may be diminished by the whole cost of upkeep and repairs as well as fuel expenditures.



Rising Noise Pollution



Diesel generators are notoriously noisy when in use, which can be a major problem in urban, business, or residential settings. These machines' loud noises can interfere with daily living and be uncomfortable, particularly in crowded areas where noise pollution is becoming a bigger problem. Noise laws in some places may restrict the maximum noise levels that equipment can produce, which could result in limitations on the use of gensets or higher expenses for noise-cancelling equipment. Public opinion and acceptance may be impacted by the complaints made by surrounding businesses or residents due to the noise generated by diesel generators. In order to lessen noise pollution and adhere to more stringent restrictions, this environmental concern has pushed for the creation of quieter, more sustainable alternatives.



Maharashtra Diesel Genset Market



The state's industrialization, infrastructural development, and rising backup power need are driving Maharashtra's diesel genset market's steady growth. One of the most industrialized states in India, Maharashtra, is mostly dependent on diesel generators to power sectors like manufacturing, construction, telecommunications, and healthcare, particularly in places with erratic or inadequate grid power. Diesel gensets are an essential backup power source because the state also frequently experiences power outages. The growth of residential complexes and business organizations is another factor driving demand. Government programs encouraging industrial growth and infrastructure development continue to support the market's demand for dependable power sources like diesel gensets, despite obstacles including high fuel prices and environmental concerns.



Uttar Pradesh Diesel Genset Market



The growing need for dependable power solutions in both rural and urban areas is driving expansion in Uttar Pradesh's diesel genset industry. Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populated states in India, has serious problems with erratic electricity supplies, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. To deal with these power outages, diesel generator sets are frequently utilized in the commercial, industrial, residential, and agricultural sectors. The increased need for backup power is also a result of the state's developing infrastructure, growing industrial base, and increasing urbanization. Diesel genset adoption is driven by the demand for reliable electricity during power outages, despite obstacles such fuel price changes and environmental concerns. The market is also being stimulated by government programs that assist industrial expansion and rural electrification.



West Bengal Diesel Genset Market



Due to frequent power outages and increased power demand in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, West Bengal's diesel genset market is expanding. In areas with unstable grid supply, the state's varied economy - which includes industries including manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and telecommunications - heavily depends on diesel generators for backup power. Diesel gensets are becoming more popular as a result of the increased need for reliable power brought on by growing urbanization and infrastructural development. Gensets continue to be a viable option despite worries about fuel prices and environmental effects, particularly in places with erratic electrical supply. Government programs for rural electrification and infrastructure development are also driving the industry, guaranteeing that diesel generator sets will remain essential to the state's power supply.



Andhra Pradesh Diesel Genset Market



The market for diesel generator sets in Andhra Pradesh is expanding as a result of the state's growing industrial base, agricultural activities, and the need for a dependable power source. The state's economy is heavily reliant on agriculture, and diesel generator sets are frequently utilized for farm-related tasks including water pumping and irrigation. Furthermore, gensets are essential to the commercial and industrial sectors, particularly in regions with unstable grid electricity. The need for backup power solutions is further increased by the frequent power outages in rural and semi-urban areas. The demand for continuous power is growing as the state continues to urbanize and build its infrastructure. Diesel gensets continue to be an affordable option for numerous Andhra Pradesh industries, despite obstacles like exorbitant fuel prices and environmental concerns.



Key Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Kirloskar Oil Engine

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Ashok Leyland

Cummins India Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered India

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Diesel Gensets Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By KVA Rating

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Region

6.4 By States



7. KVA Rating

7.1 5-75 KVA

7.2 75.1-375 KVA

7.3 375.1-750 KVA

7.4 750.1-1,000 KVA

7.5 1,000.1-2,000 KVA

7.6 Above 2,000 KVA



8. End User

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial



9. Region

9.1 Eastern and North Eastern

9.2 Western

9.3 Southern

9.4 Northern & Central



10. States

10.1 West Bengal

10.2 Odisha

10.3 Jharkhand

10.4 Gujarat

10.5 Maharastra

10.6 Andhra Pradesh

10.7 Karnataka

10.8 Tamil Nadu

10.9 Telangana

10.10 Uttar Pradesh

10.11 Punjab

10.12 Haryana

10.13 Others



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpe8nu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.