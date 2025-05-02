Antacids Market Report 2025: Revenues Forecast to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2033 at 3.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antacids Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Antacids Market will be worth US$ 10.1 billion by 2033, compared to US$ 7.15 billion in 2024. it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.The market is expanding primarily due to the increase of retail pharmacies, the growing number of patients suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and the desire for over-the-counter medications.



Shifting demography as a result of the growing number of elderly people



Antacids are becoming more and more important to the elderly due to their ability to quickly relieve acidity. As a result, they frequently purchase or ingest antacids to treat these stomach problems. One could argue that antacid sales globally may be higher in countries with higher rates of aging populations. One in six people will be 60 years of age or older by 2030 and 2050, according to 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) research. Additionally, there will be 2.1 billion people over 60 in the world, up from 1.4 billion in 2020.



The rising incidence of acidity and heartburn



Heartburn and indigestion are becoming more common as a result of dietary and lifestyle changes linked to irregular eating habits and increased consumption of spicy or acidic foods. Factors like obesity and other contemporary lifestyle choices are to blame for the increase in acid-related problems, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Digestive issues are made worse by stress, sedentary lifestyles, and unpredictable sleep patterns. Antacids are often used for self-treatment since they are readily available over-the-counter. Thus, given the changes in lifestyle, the rising incidence of indigestion and related disorders will support the expansion of the worldwide antacid market.



Rising Stress and Anxiety Levels



An important factor in the rising need for antacids is the rise in stress and anxiety levels. By raising the production of stomach acid, stress and emotional discomfort can impair digestive health and cause common problems like acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. There is a greater dependence on over-the-counter antacid drugs for treatment as more people suffer from these symptoms as a result of contemporary stressors. Antacids are a handy choice for people looking for immediate symptom relief without a prescription because they are readily available at pharmacies and supermarkets. The market for antacids is expanding due to the rise in self-medication brought on by growing awareness of digestive health. The demand for antacid solutions is predicted to climb further as the number of digestive problems linked to stress continues to rise.



Side Effects and Overuse Concerns



Constipation, diarrhea, and an imbalance in stomach acidity are just a few of the adverse effects that can result from using antacids too frequently or excessively. While overuse of antacids, especially those with calcium or aluminum, might result in constipation, tablets with magnesium can cause diarrhea. Additionally, prolonged use might upset the stomach's natural acid-base balance, which can impact nutrient absorption and digestion. Furthermore, an excessive dependence on antacids may conceal underlying illnesses including ulcers, GERD, or other gastrointestinal diseases. This may postpone an accurate diagnosis and course of treatment, which over time may result in more serious health problems. In order to prevent long-term issues, users are therefore encouraged to use antacids carefully and consult a doctor for recurrent problems.



Competition from Alternative Remedies



The market for conventional antacids is facing competition from the rising popularity of home and natural therapies. To treat heartburn and indigestion symptoms, more customers are increasingly using herbal remedies like peppermint, chamomile, or ginger in addition to dietary adjustments. When compared to pharmaceutical antacids, these substitutes are frequently thought to be safer, more natural, and less likely to cause negative side effects. Furthermore, better dietary practices and stress reduction are two lifestyle changes that are increasingly being used to treat digestive problems. Some consumers are turning away from traditional antacid treatments as awareness of these alternative therapies grows, putting pressure on pharmaceutical businesses to compete. Long-term growth potential in the antacids market may be constrained by this tendency.



United States Antacids Market



The market for antacids in the US is steadily expanding due to a rise in gastrointestinal conditions such heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion. More consumers are using over-the-counter antacid medicines for immediate and efficient relief as digestive health becomes more well recognized. To accommodate different consumer preferences, the market is further supported by a broad variety of antacid formulations, such as chewable pills, liquids, and effervescent solutions. The increasing need for antacids is also a result of sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and stress. Long-term market development, however, can be impacted by worries about antacid misuse and other adverse effects. Despite this, antacids are becoming more widely available in pharmacies and supermarkets, which guarantees high market demand and accessibility.



Germany Antacids Market



The rising incidence of gastrointestinal conditions such heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion, especially among the elderly population, is driving growth in the German antacid industry. Due to increased awareness of digestive health and the ease of accessing products, consumers are increasingly resorting to over-the-counter antacids for quick relief. A robust healthcare system and the growing popularity of self-medication are factors that support the market. The market is also growing as a result of improvements in antacid formulations, such as more practical and efficient administration systems including chewable tablets and effervescent powders. However, issues may arise due to worries about antacid misuse and possible adverse consequences. In spite of this, antacid demand is still high in Germany due to increased consumer health consciousness and easier access to medical supplies.



India Antacids Market



The growing incidence of gastrointestinal conditions like heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion is driving significant growth in the Indian antacid industry. The nation's antacid product demand is rising as a result of stress, poor diets, and changes in lifestyle. More people are using over-the-counter antacids for immediate relief due to the big population and growing awareness of digestive health. Market expansion is also fueled by the availability of different formulations, including beverages, effervescent pills, and chewable tablets. Antacids are also simpler to find in pharmacies and retail stores as the middle class grows and healthcare infrastructure advances. The Indian antacid industry is anticipated to keep expanding as consumer health consciousness rises, despite obstacles including limited knowledge in rural areas.



United Arab Emirates Antacids Market



In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the market for antacids is growing as a result of an increase in gastrointestinal conditions such heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion brought on by stress, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles. More people are turning to over-the-counter antacids for relief as digestive health knowledge rises. The market's expansion is further supported by the UAE's sophisticated healthcare system and high purchasing power, which offer a large range of antacid formulations, such as chewable pills, liquids, and effervescent products. Demand is also driven by consumers' growing appetite for quick-fixing, convenient solutions. Despite ongoing worries about abuse and possible adverse consequences, the industry is expanding because to rising demand, especially from urban populations, for easily accessible digestive health remedies.

Key Company Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Antacids Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Drug Class

6.2 Formulation Type

6.3 Distribution Channel

6.4 Country



7. Drug Class

7.1 Proton Pump Inhibitors

7.2 H2 Antagonist

7.3 Acid Neutralizers

7.4 Pro-Motility Agents



8. Formulation Type

8.1 Tablets

8.2 Liquid

8.3 Powder

8.4 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Retail Pharmacy

9.2 Hospital Pharmacy

9.3 Online Pharmacy



10. By Country - Global Antacids Market

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Company Analysis



