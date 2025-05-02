Trends Shaping India's Gas Genset Market, 2025-2033: Government Support for Clean Energy, Environmental Concerns, Increasing Industrialization

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gas Genset Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Gas Genset market is expected to reach US$ 714 million by 2033 from US$ 387.1 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.04% from 2025 to 2033. The necessity for dependable, environmentally friendly backup power, government incentives, industrial growth, and the growing demand for clean energy are the main factors propelling India's gas genset business.



Government Support for Clean Energy



With a range of regulations, incentives, and subsidies, the Indian government has been aggressively promoting the switch to cleaner energy sources. Reducing the nation's dependency on fossil fuels and minimizing its negative effects on the environment are the goals of programs like the National Clean Energy Fund and those that support renewable energy technologies. Due to its lower emissions than conventional diesel-powered gensets, gas gensets - which run on natural gas or LPG - are a component of this shift towards greener energy. Government assistance has reduced the cost and increased the accessibility of gas generator sets for companies, promoting their use in a variety of sectors. The demand for gas generator sets is being driven by these policies, which are in line with India's pledge to cut carbon emissions and move toward a greener economy.



Environmental Concerns



Businesses are facing mounting pressure to implement sustainable and eco-friendly operations as environmental concerns increase. Industries are looking at alternatives to traditional power production technologies, particularly diesel generators, due to air pollution and its detrimental impact on the environment and human health. Because gas gensets can generate lower levels of particulate matter and greenhouse gas emissions, they are thought to be a greener choice. They are therefore a popular option for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining a steady supply of electricity. As businesses seek to align their operations with environmental sustainability goals, the demand for gas gensets has increased dramatically due to the growing awareness of climate change and the need for cleaner technology.



Increasing Industrialization



The need for a steady and dependable power supply has increased due to India's fast industrialization, particularly in the manufacturing, infrastructure, and commercial sectors. Power outages can result in large losses in efficiency and productivity for businesses that run around the clock. Due to their higher fuel efficiency, cheaper operating costs, and less environmental impact than conventional diesel generators, gas gensets have become the perfect choice for these businesses. Production lines and other vital processes are protected from grid outages by the continuous power provided by gas gensets. Additionally, because of their reduced emissions, they are better suited for sectors seeking to comply with sustainability objectives and environmental standards. The need for gas generator sets is anticipated to increase as India's industrialization proceeds, making them a crucial component of these industries' power generation infrastructure.



Limited Availability of Natural Gas



Natural gas is still scarce in rural and isolated parts of India, even as its supply is expanding in urban and industrial areas. The usage of gas generator sets is challenging in many areas, especially in rural or less developed areas where natural gas pipelines are not directly accessible. The extensive use of gas-powered generators in places with little or no dependable grid electricity is hampered by this limited fuel source. Businesses and industries in these areas could have to rely on less environmentally friendly and more costly diesel generators as alternatives if they don't have reliable access to natural gas. Consequently, the growth of gas generator adoption is impeded in these impoverished regions.



Infrastructure and Distribution Challenges



Many regions of India still lack the pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks necessary for the extensive distribution and transportation of natural gas. Even while big towns and industrial centers are receiving more natural gas, access to this fuel source remains extremely difficult in distant locations. The viability of employing gas gensets in these areas is restricted by the absence of suitable infrastructure to sustain the steady supply of natural gas. The adoption of gas gensets in places where electricity reliability is essential is further delayed by the substantial time and money needed to create this infrastructure. The full potential of gas gensets nationwide cannot be achieved without strong infrastructure.



Maharashtra Gas Genset Market



The development of the state and rising demand for dependable, clean energy sources are driving Maharashtra's gas genset market's steady expansion. Gas gensets provide an effective and environmentally responsible alternative for large industries that depend on continuous power, including manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, and information technology. As natural gas availability has improved with growing infrastructure, gas gensets have been widely adopted in urban areas and industrial hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. The market for gas generator sets has been further boosted by the state's emphasis on sustainability and lowering carbon emissions, particularly in industries trying to comply with environmental standards. Although there are issues with natural gas availability in rural regions, Maharashtra's expanding infrastructure and dedication to greener energy sources are propelling the use of gas generator sets in a variety of industries.



Uttar Pradesh Gas Genset Market



The market for gas generator sets in Uttar Pradesh is expanding due to the growing need for dependable and environmentally friendly power solutions in the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors. A steady power supply is necessary for the state's expanding industrial base, which is primarily focused on manufacturing, textiles, and food processing. Gas gensets offer an effective and less polluting substitute for diesel generators. Gas gensets are becoming more popular in rural areas for agricultural tasks like irrigation, where reliable power is crucial. Remote areas still face difficulties in obtaining natural gas, but these obstacles are being addressed by government programs promoting cleaner energy and pipeline network expansion. The demand for gas gensets is anticipated to continue growing, especially in urban areas, as a result of the state's dedication to sustainability and industrial expansion.



West Bengal Gas Genset Market



The market for gas generator sets in West Bengal is expanding as a result of rising urbanization and industrialization as well as the need for dependable, clean energy sources. Since the state's various industrial sectors - such as steel, textiles, and manufacturing - need a steady supply of electricity, gas gensets are the best option because they use less fuel and produce less pollution than diesel generators. With the help of better natural gas infrastructure, gas-powered generator sets are becoming more and more popular in urban areas like Kolkata. Gas generators are also useful for irrigation and other farm-related tasks in West Bengal's agricultural industry. The state's emphasis on cleaner energy, along with government incentives for eco-friendly technologies, is propelling the expansion of the gas genset industry in both urban and industrial sectors, despite obstacles such as limited availability to natural gas in rural areas.



Karnataka Gas Genset Market



state's industrial boom, rising power demand, and focus on environmentally friendly solutions are all contributing to Karnataka's gas genset market's expansion. Karnataka, which is heavily involved in industries like manufacturing, information technology, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, needs consistent, dependable power to run its businesses. Industries seeking to minimize their operational expenses and carbon impact are increasingly choosing gas gensets because they are more fuel-efficient and emit fewer pollutants than diesel counterparts. Better natural gas infrastructure in cities like Bangalore encourages the use of gas-powered generators. Furthermore, the state's agricultural industry is depending more and more on gas generators for irrigation. The demand for gas gensets in Karnataka is anticipated to keep rising in both the urban and industrial sectors as a result of the government's promotion of greener energy sources.

Key Companies Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Sales Analysis

Kirloskar Oil Engine

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Ashok Leyland

Cummins India Ltd

Greaves Cotton Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Escorts Limited

Powerica Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $387.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $714 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered India

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Gas Gensets Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By KVA Range

6.2 By End User

6.3 By States



7. KVA Range

7.1 Up to 75kVA

7.2 76 kVA-350 kVA

7.3 351kVA-750kVA

7.4 Above 750kVA



8. End User

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial



9. Top 10 States

9.1 Assam

9.2 Gujarat

9.3 Delhi

9.4 Uttar Pradesh

9.5 Haryana

9.6 Karnataka

9.7 Madhya Pradesh

9.8 Maharastra

9.9 West Bengal

9.10 Tamil Nadu

9.11 Others



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Competition

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis



