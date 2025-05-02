TurnOnGreen, Inc. Reports Strong Electric Vehicle Charging Network Growth in 2024

MILPITAS, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), a developer and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions and mission-critical power electronics products, today announced significant operational growth and market expansion for the fiscal year 2024, reinforcing the Company’s upward trajectory in the North American EV infrastructure sector.

Key 2024 Highlights:

Network Expansion: EV charging infrastructure footprint grew to 28 U.S. states and two provinces in Canada.

EV charging infrastructure footprint grew to and Port Growth: 37% year-over-year increase in networked EV charging ports.

in networked EV charging ports. Energy Dispensed: 735,942 kWh delivered across the TurnOnGreen network — a 98% increase year-over-year.

735,942 kWh delivered across the TurnOnGreen network — a User Growth: 13,460 unique drivers accessed TurnOnGreen charging ports or a 89% year-over-year increase.

13,460 unique drivers accessed TurnOnGreen charging ports or a Charging Time: Drivers spent 74,620 hours charging on the TurnOnGreen network in 2024 an increase of 164% compared to 2023.



“These metrics reflect accelerating demand for TurnOnGreen’s reliable and scalable charging infrastructure,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. “Our continued expansion across North America, coupled with a sharp increase in network activity, demonstrates the strong execution of our growth strategy and the rapid adoption of our recurring user base.”

The Company attributes its growth to a combination of strategic partnerships, expanded deployment in key metropolitan and secondary markets, and increased utilization across its municipal fleets, hospitality, education and commercial segments. TurnOnGreen’s integrated hardware and network management platform enables real-time data analysis, dynamic pricing and driver engagement, which the Company sees as core differentiators in the highly competitive EV charging sector.

“As the preferred charging partner for school districts, utilities and major hotel brands, TurnOnGreen is committed to continuing to expand its North American EV charging footprint,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to focus on capturing high-growth market opportunities and expanding our subscription base on an annual basis,” added Mr. Kohn.

Outlook

TurnOnGreen intends to capitalize on the momentum built in 2024 with further network expansion, ongoing R&D investment, and pursuit of high-impact opportunities across the public and private sectors. Management remains focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, scalable infrastructure development, and revenue growth.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

