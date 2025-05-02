Pacira BioSciences to Present New Data on Clinical Immunogenicity of Intra-Articular PCRX-201 and Its Implications for Dosing Strategy in Knee Osteoarthritis

BRISBANE, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced an upcoming podium presentation of findings from its Phase 1 study of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a locally administered gene therapy candidate for osteoarthritis of the knee. The data will be presented at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in New Orleans on May 15. The presentation will highlight how preexisting and treatment-induced neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) impact the therapy’s efficacy, safety, and redosing potential.

Presentation Title: Understanding the Clinical Immunogenicity of Locally Injected HCAd Vector Provides Insight into Optimizing Dosing Strategy

Presented By: MiJeong Kim, PhD, Senior Director of Translational Sciences at Pacira BioSciences

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15 from 2:15–2:30 PM CT, during the “Immunogenicity/NAb Titers” oral session at ASGCT 2025

Pacira will also host a symposium on HCAd for common diseases, like osteoarthritis.

Symposium Title: High-Capacity Adenoviral Vectors: Advancing Gene Therapy Beyond AAV to Deliver Cost-Effective Therapies for Common Diseases

Speakers:

Brendan Lee, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine

Derek Jackson, Vice President, Cell & Gene Therapy Product Development at Pacira BioSciences

Kilian Guse, Development of Gene Therapy for Musculoskeletal Disorders at Pacira BioSciences



Date and Time: Friday, May 16 from 12:15–1:15 PM CT

About PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec)

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) features an innovative design based on the company’s proprietary high-capacity adenovirus vector platform. It is currently being studied in the fundamental, underlying chronic inflammatory processes that contribute to “wear and tear” over time in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition that affects more than 14 million individuals in the U.S. today.

In November 2024, Pacira reported promising data from a large Phase 1 study in which PCRX-201 provided sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function through two years following local administration, with a well-tolerated safety profile. PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the European Medicines Agency. PCRX-201 is the first gene therapy to achieve these clinical results and earn these regulatory designations in osteoarthritis of the knee – a testament to its promise and potential.

Given the promising Phase 1 results, dosing is underway in a Phase 2 study of PCRX-201 (the ASCEND study) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. To learn more about PCRX-201 and the company’s clinical development program, please visit the investor events section of the company’s investor website.