AMOLED Display Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | AMOLED Display Market to Surge with 15.56% CAGR, Reaching $64.61 Billion by 2030

The AMOLED display market will grow at a CAGR of 15.56% to reach US$64.61 billion by 2030, from US$31.35 billion in 2025.



This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-resolution and brighter displays in consumer electronics.



AMOLED technology employs an active-matrix thin-film transistor (TFT) array with storage capacitors, enabling large and high-resolution displays. Unlike LCDs, AMOLEDs do not require backlighting or color filters because they emit their own light, resulting in lower electricity consumption and higher image quality. However, their production costs are higher due to complexity.



Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, higher income levels, and a growing demand for entertainment and leisure activities are driving global consumer electronics sales. AMOLED displays, known for their superior picture quality, wider viewing angles, and faster motion response times compared to other technologies, are fueling market growth. These advantages have made AMOLEDs a popular choice in smartphones, with leading manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Sony, and Xiaomi adopting the technology.

The structural benefits of AMOLED displays, such as their thin, lightweight, and flexible design, make them highly suitable for touchscreens in mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. However, the high costs associated with manufacturing and maintenance could hinder market expansion.

The North American AMOLED display market is anticipated to make a substantial contribution to global revenue, driven by increasing demand for advanced display technologies. Rising spending on entertainment is expected to boost the demand for consumer electronics like televisions and smartphones, further propelling market growth in this region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is projected to grow significantly due to the strong presence of manufacturing hubs and lower production costs, supported by affordable raw materials and labor. These cost advantages are key factors driving the region's market expansion.

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation:

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation by application:



The market is analyzed by application into the following:

Tablets and PCs

Smartphones

TVs

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation by display type:



The report analyzes the market by display type as below:

Flexible

3D Displays

Transparent

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation by end-user segment:



The report analyzes the market by end-user segment as below:

Automotive

Retail

Military

Others

AMOLED Display Market Segmentation by regions:



The study also analyzed the AMOLED Display Market into the following regions, with country-level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Others

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

