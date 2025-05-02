Yocbit Releases Latest Data: Global Users Exceed 8 Million, Daily Trading Volume Steadily Surpasses $1.2 Billion, Accelerating Global Compliance Strategy

New York, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global digital asset trading platform Yocbit has officially released its latest operational data, showcasing strong growth momentum in the global digital economy. As of April 2025, the number of registered users on the Yocbit platform has surpassed 8 million, with an average daily trading volume consistently exceeding $1.2 billion. The acceleration of Yocbit's global compliance strategy further solidifies its leading position in the international digital asset trading market.







As a pioneer in compliance-driven development, Yocbit has successfully obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), establishing its compliance status in the U.S. market. This achievement not only positions Yocbit as a recognized legitimate digital asset trading platform within the U.S. financial system but also lays a solid foundation for its expansion into European and global markets.







Based in the U.S., Yocbit is simultaneously accelerating its market layout in Europe, actively responding to the compliance requirements of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and applying for Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) licenses in Germany, France, Italy, and other countries. Meanwhile, Yocbit is building a global compliance operation network centered on the U.S., with Europe as a foothold, radiating into Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, aiming to obtain formal financial regulatory approvals in over 10 countries and regions within the next 24 months.







According to official data from Yocbit, the number of registered users has increased by 120% compared to the same period last year, with an active user ratio as high as 67%. Users from the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East collectively account for over 78% of the user base. Currently, the number of global trading pairs supported by Yocbit has exceeded 450, covering major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USDT stablecoin, and continually expanding into emerging fields like DeFi, GameFi, and RWA (Real World Assets).



On the trading technology front, Yocbit's average daily spot trading volume reaches $1.2 billion, with peak daily trading volume surpassing $1.8 billion. The platform's self-developed matching engine supports concurrent processing of up to 120,000 transactions per second (TPS), with trading matching delays consistently below 10 milliseconds, leading the industry.







In terms of security measures, Yocbit employs a multi-tiered cold wallet offline storage technology, with 98% of the platform's assets kept in cold storage. The platform has introduced an AI-driven risk control system that monitors trading activities in real-time around the clock. It enforces strict KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance processes, collaborating with top global blockchain security firms such as Chainalysis and CipherTrace, and regularly undergoes third-party audits and penetration testing.







Yocbit's International Compliance Director stated, "Data not only proves growth but also reflects our compliance strength and global reach. By establishing a strong presence in the U.S., deepening our engagement in Europe, and looking globally, Yocbit is taking concrete steps to lead digital asset trading platforms toward legalization, standardization, and globalization."



To further serve global users, Yocbit plans to establish 10 international operation centers and add three localized customer service centers by the end of 2025, covering North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, enhancing user experience and improving its global response system.



Yocbit's CEO concluded, "We firmly believe that only a platform built on compliance, powered by technology, and driven by a global strategy can truly stand at the forefront of the future digital economy. Yocbit will continue to expand its international footprint, continuously improve service quality and security levels, and create a trustworthy, robust, and sustainable new ecosystem for digital asset trading for global investors."



