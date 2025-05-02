Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis 2025-2031, with Focus on Philips, Medtronic, and GE Healthcare

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient monitoring equipment market was valued at nearly $19.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching nearly $29.4 billion by 2031.
The patient monitoring equipment market includes various devices that continuously or intermittently monitor patients' vital signs and physiological functions.
The market consists of:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Devices
- Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Devices
- Electromyogram (EMG) Monitoring Devices
- Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring Devices
- Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices
- Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Devices
- Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
- Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring Devices
- Temperature Management Devices
Key Market Trends
The global patient monitoring equipment market is driven by:
- Increasing awareness of continuous monitoring for chronic diseases
- Growing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) in both hospitals and home care settings
- Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory conditions
- Technological advancements in wireless and portable monitoring devices
However, the market faces saturation in mature regions such as North America and Western Europe, where most installations are replacement sales rather than new purchases.
Market Share Insights
Top Competitors in the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market (2024):
Philips Healthcare: Market leader with dominance in:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring
- Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring
- Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring
- Philips leverages its strong global brand and capital resources to maintain its leadership position across multiple market segments.
Medtronic: Second-leading competitor due to its top position in:
- Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), the largest segment in the market
- Pulse Oximetry Monitoring
GE Healthcare: Third-leading competitor with a strong presence in:
- Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring
- Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring
- Blood Pressure Monitoring
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring
Global Research Scope
- Regions Covered:
- North America: U.S., Canada
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.
- Western Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, etc.
- Central & Eastern Europe: Russia, Poland, Turkey, etc.
- Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, etc.
- Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, etc.
- Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, etc.
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2031
- Historical Data: 2021-2023
Market Insights
- Unit Sales & Average Selling Prices
- Market Size & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Forecasts Until 2031
- Historical Data (2021-2023)
- Competitive Analysis
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Company Coverage Includes:
- 3M
- Lanaform
- A&D Medical
- Leonard Lang
- Abbott
- Lessa
- Adroit Medical Systems
- LG CNS
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- Luckcome
- Advantage Home Telehealth
- Masimo
- AEON Global
- McKesson
- Aerotel Medical
- MedDyne
- Ambio Health
- Mediaid Inc
- Ambu
- Mediana
- AMD Global Telemedicine
- Medico Electrodes
- Amwell
- Medicomp systems
- Analogic Corporation
- Medifit Instruments
- Atys Medical
- Medis
- August Surgical
- MEDISANA GmbH
- B. Braun
- Medisante AG
- Baxter
- Meditrace
- Becton Dickinson
- Medlab GmbH
- Belmont
- Medline
- Beurer
- Medocity
- Biocare
- Medtronic
- Biolight
- Mennen Medical
- Bionen
- Microlife
- Bionet
- Micromed
- Biotronik
- Midmark
- Constant Care Technology
- Pirrone
- Contec Medical Systems
- Polymap Wireless
- Cooper Surgical
- Premier Value
- Criticare Systems
- Progetti Medical
- Daray Medical
- Promed Medical
- Datascope
- Prothia
- Deltex Medical
- Qardio
- Devon Medical
- Retia Medical
- Dexcom
- RGB Medical
- DIXION
- RMS Medical
- Docobo Ltd
- Rochester Medical
- Dormo
- Rudolf Riester
- Drager Medical
- Samsung
- EBNeuro
- Santamedical
- EDAN Instruments
- Schiller
- EGI
- ScottCare
- Electro Geodesics
- Seca
- Elmiko
- SEI EMG S.r.l
- EMD Biomedical
- Shimmer
- EMS Biomedical
- Siemens
- Enthermics
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Entra Health
- Spengler
- Esaote
- Spes Medica
- Fukuda Denshi
- Startech
- GE Healthcare
- Stryker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jauqhc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.