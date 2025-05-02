Thermometer Market Size to Hit USD 4.11 Billion by 2032, Growing at 8.24% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermometer Market Trends & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Thermometer Market size valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The thermometer market is driven by increasing focus on personal and clinical health monitoring, technical developments, and strict rules favoring mercury-free products. Demand has been greatly raised by factors including an increase in infectious diseases, a greater prevalence of chronic conditions, and more public health monitoring activities after COVID-19. Governments all around are pushing safer substitutes for mercury thermometers; for example, under the Minamata Convention, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organization (WHO) have pushed mercury phase-downs. Rising sales of digital and infrared thermometers in industries such as industrial uses, food safety, and healthcare are propelling the thermometer market ahead.





The United States is dominant in the global thermometer market, Withheld USD 0.53 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period. Thermometer sales have been fueled by high adoption of modern medical equipment, robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing telemedicine investments, and the tight mercury use prohibition. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also keeps pushing the acceptance of digital thermometers, therefore promoting business growth.

Key Thermometer Companies Profiled in the Report

Medline Industries, Inc. – Medline Digital Oral Thermometer, Medline No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Welch Allyn – Welch Allyn SureTemp Plus 690, Welch Allyn Braun ThermoScan PRO 6000

Medtronic – Covidien Genius 3 Tympanic Thermometer

OMRON Corporation – OMRON MC-720 Infrared Forehead Thermometer, OMRON Eco Temp Digital Thermometer

American Diagnostics Corporation (ADC) – ADC Adtemp 429 Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer, ADC Adtemp 413 Digital Stick Thermometer

3M Company – 3M Tempa•DOT Disposable Thermometers

Microlife Corporation – Microlife NC 200 Non-Contact Thermometer, Microlife MT 850 Digital Thermometer

Briggs Healthcare – HealthSmart Digital Thermometer, HealthSmart Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer

Exergen Corporation – Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer TAT-5000, Exergen Smart Glow Thermometer

Terumo Corporation – Terumo Digital Thermometer C202, Terumo Electronic Thermometer ET-C232P

Thermometer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.02 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.11 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

With 63.1% of the thermometer market dominated by the mercury-free thermometers segment, 2023 will see rising environmental concerns and health hazards related to mercury exposure have making mercury-free thermometers digital, infrared, and liquid-in-glass types without mercury the preferred choice. Globally, programs such as the Minamata Convention have resulted in voluntary phase-outs of mercury-based technologies and legal prohibitions. Further driving this change are digital thermometers, with fast readings, little maintenance, and connection with health monitoring applications. Furthermore, becoming popular in both home and clinical environments are developments that include wearable thermometers and smartphone-connected gadgets. Manufacturers such as Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn, and Terumo are progressively releasing new, easy-to-use, environmentally friendly products to guarantee that mercury-free solutions dominate the market.

By Application

With 27.1% of the thermometer market, the medical segment held the highest revenue share in 2023. Rising occurrence of infectious disorders, including influenza and dengue, which necessitate frequent and precise body temperature monitoring, helps to explain this dominance. Medical-grade thermometers are essential as, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fever monitoring is still crucial in identifying and treating many kinds of diseases. Digital oral, ear, forehead, and wearable thermometers are among the dependable at-home monitoring gadgets that the post-pandemic surge in telehealth services has raised demand. Common advancements confirming the medical sector's dominance in the global thermometer scene are Bluetooth-enabled thermometers that sync with health apps and offer real-time information.

Thermometer Market Segmentation

By Product

Mercury-based Thermometers

Mercury-free Thermometers Infrared Radiation Thermometers Digital Thermometers Others



By Application

Medical

Industrial

Food

Laboratory

Others

Regional Analysis

The thermometer market accounted for 33.9% of the global revenue share in North America in 2023. High healthcare spending, sophisticated medical infrastructure, government public health campaigns, and a rising trend of personal health tracking all promote the leadership of the area. With increasing expenditures in healthcare modernization and remote patient monitoring technology, Canada and Mexico are also major drivers of the market.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific area is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Rising healthcare costs, growing awareness of preventative health, and middle-class population expansion in nations including China, India, Japan, and South Korea all help to drive this trend. Together with expanding e-commerce platforms, regional government campaigns to ban mercury thermometers and promote safer alternatives are generating new opportunities for thermometer makers.

Supported by laws such as the European Union's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) rules, which advance safer, environmentally friendly medical equipment, Europe keeps a strong market position. Key markets with growing acceptance of infrared and contactless thermometers in industrial and healthcare uses are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Recent developments

CHEF iQ unveiled a wireless smart thermometer including a hub that stores and charges two or three ultra-thin probes in November 2023.

IHealth Labs forged several strategic alliances with American hospitals in 2023 to provide contactless thermometers to help with infectious disease control procedures.





