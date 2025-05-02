5G NTN Backhaul Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Key Players in Focus: Qualcomm, Gatehouse Satcom, MediaTek, Samsung, and More

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G NTN Backhaul Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G NTN Backhaul Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% over the forecast period reaching US$2.49 billion by 2030 from US$986.672 million in 2025.
The major factor propelling the global 5G non-terrestrial networking (NTN) backhaul market growth is the increasing global utilization of 5G internet.
Similarly, the growing demand for IoT technology is also pushing the demand for 5G NTN backhaul during the estimated timeline.
Market Trends:
- Rising Adoption of 5G Internet: According to the ITU, global 5G coverage reached 18% in 2021, surged to 31% in 2022, and further increased to 38% in 2023. Developed and higher-income countries have seen particularly significant growth in 5G adoption. In 2023, the Americas region recorded 59% 5G coverage, while Europe achieved 68%. In contrast, the Asia Pacific and Arab States regions reported 42% and 12% coverage, respectively. This growing adoption of 5G internet is driving demand for efficient, low-latency connectivity. NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) backhaul technology plays a crucial role in enhancing 5G network efficiency and expanding its coverage.
- Expanding Opportunities for Market Growth: The increasing utilization of 5G internet is creating new growth opportunities for the 5G NTN backhaul market. Additionally, the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the coming years is expected to significantly boost market growth.
- North America's Market Leadership: North America is anticipated to dominate the 5G NTN backhaul market, with the United States playing a key role. The U.S. 5G NTN backhaul market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period, driven by advancements in satellite deployments linked to 5G technology by major companies. Furthermore, market developments such as new satellite launches and strategic partnerships are expected to further accelerate growth. According to 5G Americas, satellite operators in the U.S. are planning to deploy more LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to enhance non-terrestrial networking capabilities across the country.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
5G NTN Backhaul Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Architecture
- Antenna Unit (AU)
- Radio Unit (RU)
By Use Case
- eMBB
- mMTC
- URLLC
By Platform
- UAS Platform
- LEO Satellite
- MEO Satellite
- GEO Satellite
By Location
- Urban
- Rural
- Remote
- Isolated
By End-Use
- Space
- Ground
- Air
- Maritime
By Region
- North America
- USA
- Others
- Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Germany
- UK
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Others
