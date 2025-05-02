5G NTN Backhaul Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Key Players in Focus: Qualcomm, Gatehouse Satcom, MediaTek, Samsung, and More

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G NTN Backhaul Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G NTN Backhaul Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% over the forecast period reaching US$2.49 billion by 2030 from US$986.672 million in 2025.



The major factor propelling the global 5G non-terrestrial networking (NTN) backhaul market growth is the increasing global utilization of 5G internet.



Similarly, the growing demand for IoT technology is also pushing the demand for 5G NTN backhaul during the estimated timeline.



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of 5G Internet : According to the ITU, global 5G coverage reached 18% in 2021, surged to 31% in 2022, and further increased to 38% in 2023. Developed and higher-income countries have seen particularly significant growth in 5G adoption. In 2023, the Americas region recorded 59% 5G coverage, while Europe achieved 68%. In contrast, the Asia Pacific and Arab States regions reported 42% and 12% coverage, respectively. This growing adoption of 5G internet is driving demand for efficient, low-latency connectivity. NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) backhaul technology plays a crucial role in enhancing 5G network efficiency and expanding its coverage.

: According to the ITU, global 5G coverage reached 18% in 2021, surged to 31% in 2022, and further increased to 38% in 2023. Developed and higher-income countries have seen particularly significant growth in 5G adoption. In 2023, the Americas region recorded 59% 5G coverage, while Europe achieved 68%. In contrast, the Asia Pacific and Arab States regions reported 42% and 12% coverage, respectively. This growing adoption of 5G internet is driving demand for efficient, low-latency connectivity. NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) backhaul technology plays a crucial role in enhancing 5G network efficiency and expanding its coverage. Expanding Opportunities for Market Growth : The increasing utilization of 5G internet is creating new growth opportunities for the 5G NTN backhaul market. Additionally, the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the coming years is expected to significantly boost market growth.

: The increasing utilization of 5G internet is creating new growth opportunities for the 5G NTN backhaul market. Additionally, the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the coming years is expected to significantly boost market growth. North America's Market Leadership: North America is anticipated to dominate the 5G NTN backhaul market, with the United States playing a key role. The U.S. 5G NTN backhaul market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period, driven by advancements in satellite deployments linked to 5G technology by major companies. Furthermore, market developments such as new satellite launches and strategic partnerships are expected to further accelerate growth. According to 5G Americas, satellite operators in the U.S. are planning to deploy more LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to enhance non-terrestrial networking capabilities across the country.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled

Qualcomm

Gatehouse Satcom

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung

OQ Technology

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

Mavenir

3GPP

ZTE Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $986.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2490 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

5G NTN Backhaul Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Architecture

Antenna Unit (AU)

Radio Unit (RU)

By Use Case

eMBB

mMTC

URLLC

By Platform

UAS Platform

LEO Satellite

MEO Satellite

GEO Satellite

By Location

Urban

Rural

Remote

Isolated

By End-Use

Space

Ground

Air

Maritime

By Region

North America USA Others

Europe, Middle East and Africa Germany UK Others

Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw74dj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.