Diversification of Cryptocurrency Offerings and Integration with Traditional Finance Key to Future Growth

In 2023, the global cryptocurrency market is valued at USD 2 billion, spurred by advancements in scalability and security, notably through technologies like layer 2 solutions and proof of stake mechanisms. These innovations enhance transaction efficiency and bolster defenses against cyber threats. The increasing mainstream adoption, facilitated by user-friendly wallets, along with businesses and consumers readily accepting cryptocurrencies, is making digital currencies more accessible.



The market is notably consolidated, with major industry players including Binance, OKX, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, HTX, and Coinbase steering the landscape. At the Blockchain Life 2023 event in Dubai, the launch of the Whatsminer M60 series at USD 3,800 highlights the sector's continuous push for greater mining efficiency and performance.



Global Cryptocurrency Current Market Analysis

North America, as a dominant region, benefits from a supportive regulatory environment, fostering innovation and substantial institutional investment, contributing to market stability. Accounting for 24.4% of on-chain value, amounting to USD 1.2 trillion between July 2022 and June 2023, North America sees a considerable portion of activity originating from the U.S., with 76.9% driven by high-value institutional transactions.



Europe is ascending as a key market player through favorable regulations and substantial investments in blockchain technology. The region witnessed USD 386 million injected into European blockchain startups in early 2024, accompanied by the European Union's allocation of a significant portion of its pandemic recovery fund to technology, including blockchain.



The USA dominates due to robust institutional investment, advanced technological infrastructure, and the presence of 600 cryptocurrency exchanges. This stronghold is reflective in the nation's substantial share of North America's cryptocurrency transactions.



Global Cryptocurrency Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by component into hardware and software, with hardware, specifically ASIC miners and GPUs, leading due to their critical role in mining and trading.



By end-user, the market is dominated by ASICs, attributed to their efficiency in large-scale mining. Bitcoin leads the market by type of coin due to its pioneering status and extensive recognition and adoption.



Global Cryptocurrency Market Competitive Landscape

Bitmain's Antminer T21, priced around $3,200, offers significant computing power and energy efficiency, highlighting preferences for high-performance mining hardware. Ebang expanded into trading with its cryptocurrency exchange platform, enhancing its digital asset market positioning. Goldshell introduced advanced miners like MINI DOGE II and HS BOX II, alongside the Goldshell Zone App for improved user functionality.



Global Cryptocurrency Industry Analysis

Growth is fueled by advancements in scalability, mainstream adoption, and institutional engagement. Scalability improvements via layer 2 solutions and Proof of Stake mechanisms are crucial, while user experience innovations boost accessibility and adoption among consumers and businesses.



Institutional players bring stability and legitimacy, with Bitcoin holding a significant 56.56% market share out of USD 1.89 trillion as of August 2024. Challenges include regulatory uncertainty and market volatility; however, initiatives like the EU's MiCA regulation and the U.S. SEC's guidelines are aiming for clarity and integrity in the space.



Global Cryptocurrency Future Market Outlook

A forecast growth in the market size to USD 4 billion by 2028 is projected, driven by diversification, integration with traditional finance, enhanced scalability and security, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). This diversification extends to stablecoins, DeFi tokens, NFTs, and institutional offerings through futures and ETFs, indicating a transformative phase for the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Company Coverage:

Bitmain

MicroBt

Canaan

Ebang

Goldshell

Binance

OKX

Bitget

Bybit

Gate.io

HTX

Coinbase

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Digital Currency Market

1.2 Global Cryptocurrency Market



2. Global Overview

2.1 Overview of Global Economics

2.2 Overview of Global Cryptocurrency Industry

2.3 Global Cryptocurrency Revenue

2.4 Global Cryptocurrency Infrastructure



3. Global Cryptocurrency Market Overview

3.1 Ecosystem

3.2 Value Chain

3.3 Case Study



4. Global Cryptocurrency Market Size (in USD Bn), 2018-2023



5. Global Cryptocurrency Market Segmentation (in value %), 2018-2023

5.1 By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA) in value %, 2018-2023

5.2 By Component (Hardware and Software) in value%, 2018-2023

5.3 By End-User (ApplicationSpecificIntegratedCircuit(ASIC), GraphicalProcessingUnit(GPU), Field Programmable GateArray(FPGA), and Others) in value %, 2018-2023

5.4 By Type of coin (Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Doge, Binance Coin, and Others) in value %, 2018-2023



6. Global Cryptocurrency Market Competition Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Market Heat Map Analysis (By Hardware)

6.3 Market Heat Map Analysis (By Software)

6.4 Market Cross Comparison

6.5 Comparison Matrix

6.6 Investment Landscape



7. Global Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Challenges

7.3 Trends

7.4 Case Studies

7.5 Strategic Initiatives



8. Global Cryptocurrency Future Market Size (in USD Bn), 2023-2028



9. Global Cryptocurrency Future Market Segmentation (in value %), 2023-2028

9.1 By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA) in value %, 2023-2028

9.2 By Component (Hardware and Software) in value%, 2023-2028

9.3 By End-User (ApplicationSpecificIntegratedCircuit(ASIC), GraphicalProcessingUnit(GPU), Field Programmable GateArray(FPGA), and Others) in value %, 2023-2028

9.4 By Type of Coin (Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Doge, Binance Coin, and Others) in value %, 2023-2028

