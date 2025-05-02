Automotive Sensors Market Sensor Types and Applications Report 2025 | Pressure Sensors Lead, but Gas Sensors Boom in Global Automotive Market

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensors Market - Sensor Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Sensors is estimated at US$33.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to register a strong 2024-2030 CAGR of 12.4% in reaching a projected US$66.8 billion by 2030.

Some of the underlying forces driving the market for Automotive Sensors include demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle safety features, which have become ubiquitous in modern vehicles. Because of consumer preference for automobiles that offer better safety, convenience and connectivity, manufacturers have taken to integrating more and more sensors into their vehicle designs.

Stringent regulatory policies aimed at improving vehicle safety and minimizing environmentally-harmful emissions, such as NOx and carbon monoxide, are playing their part in incorporating sensors that can detect them. Safety features in vehicles, such as collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems, have also gained considerable importance, the effective working of which necessitate sensors as integral components. Several market players have initiated R&D efforts to develop innovative sensor technologies that can fulfil these essential criteria to maintain vehicle safety and integrity.



Automotive Sensors Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific forms the largest global market for Automotive Sensors and is also likely to be the fastest growing over the analysis period. China has outpaced even the whole of North America, let alone the United States, as the global auto manufacturing hub. As per 2023 production statistics provided by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total number of cars and commercial vehicles produced in the country stood at 30.16 million units, with the same for overall North America (including the United States, Canada & Mexico) standing at 16.17 million units (a difference of a staggering 86.5%).

Keeping these figures in mind and also noting that countries, such as Japan, South Korea and India also have significant auto production figures, there can be no two ways that the market for Automotive Sensors in Asia-Pacific is dominant. The shift towards electrical and hybrid vehicles to combat the serious issue of pollution in the region has further been responsible for increasing the demand for sensors used for various purposes in such automobiles. The original automobile hubs of North America and Europe will also maintain healthy demand for Automotive Sensors, with a number of manufacturers integrating these devices into their vehicles to ensure operational safety and efficiency in other parameters.

Market Segmentation

By Sensor Type: Pressure Sensors dominate the market, essential for functions such as fault detection in hydraulic systems and emissions control. The demand for Gas Sensors is accelerating, especially in electric vehicles, for their ability to detect various gases.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars account for the largest sensor usage, supported by the increasing shift to autonomous and electric models. The market for Light Commercial Vehicles is poised for rapid growth, driven by stringent regulations and expanded sensor applications.

By Application: Powertrain Systems lead in sensor applications, driven by the need to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. This segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

By Fitting Type: OEM-fitted sensors dominate the market, increasingly tailored by manufacturers for specific vehicle models, promising fast growth. Aftermarket sensors remain in demand for their adaptability to various auto models.

Automotive Sensors Market Report Scope



This global report on Automotive Sensors analyzes the global and regional markets based on sensor type, vehicle type, application and fitting type for 2021-2030 period with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$.

In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 368 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global





