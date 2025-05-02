Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on May 8, 2025, CCEC will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. On the same day, Thursday, May 8, 2025, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time by registering at the link provided below.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8dede40289cf49c9acc43cdc809a8777

Upon registering, participants will receive the dial-in information, and a unique PIN required to access the call. An email confirmation with full access details will also be sent to the registered email address.

Alternatively, participants may use the “Call Me” option available on the same registration link for a faster connection. By entering their phone number, they will receive an immediate callback from a U.S. based number to join the call.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Add to Calendar

To easily add this event to your calendar, please use the following links:

Outlook | Google Calendar

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 15 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel. In addition, CCEC’s under construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered during 2026 and 2027.

For more information about CCEC, please visit www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com .

Contact Details:

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.