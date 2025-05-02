Pacific Prime Publishes Guide to the Leading International Health Insurance Companies for Expats in 2025

Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Prime, a global insurance brokerage that specializes in international health insurance, is proud to announce the release of its latest reference guide: Top 10 International Health Insurance Companies. This resource empowers expatriates, remote professionals, and globally mobile individuals to make informed decisions when choosing international health insurance coverage.



While the report highlights industry leaders in the international health insurance space, it emphasizes a broader mission: helping expats find customized insurance plans tailored to their unique health needs, travel patterns, and regional restrictions.



For over 25 years, Pacific Prime has served as a trusted advisor to individuals, families, and businesses across more than 180 countries. Through a consultative, technology-enabled approach, Pacific Prime helps clients compare thousands of global plans — offering expert advice on benefit limits, direct billing networks, and family-specific needs.



“Our goal is to simplify global healthcare access for people living abroad,” said Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of Pacific Prime. “Whether you’re relocating, working remotely, or planning for your family’s future overseas, we ensure you get the right coverage at the right price.”



To explore the newly released rankings and begin comparing international health insurance options, visit www.pacificprime.com.



About Pacific Prime



Pacific Prime is a global insurance advisor specializing in international health insurance, employee benefits, and corporate risk solutions. With a presence in major global hubs and partnerships with the world’s leading insurers, Pacific Prime provides personalized support to expats and travelers around the globe.



