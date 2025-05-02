Infini Launches Global Card Offering Daily Stablecoin Yield

HONG KONG, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infini, a Pay-Fi platform bridging stablecoin finance with real-world payments, today announced the launch of its Global Card, a virtual payment card that delivers daily yield on stablecoin balances alongside broad wallet compatibility. This new offering allows users worldwide to earn interest on their stablecoin (e.g. USDC/USDT) holdings even while spending them via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay, or PayPal at millions of merchants. The Global Card’s debut marks a strategic milestone in Infini’s mission to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) benefits into everyday transactions, expanding financial access for freelancers, unbanked individuals, and cross-border earners around the globe.

Feature Highlights

Daily Yield on Balances: The Infini Global Card links to users’ yield-generating accounts , meaning funds keep earning interest (accrued daily) until the moment of purchase. Even as users swipe or tap to pay, their remaining balance continues to grow – combining the utility of a payment card with the benefits of a high-yield savings account.

The Infini Global Card links to users’ , meaning funds keep earning interest (accrued daily) until the moment of purchase. Even as users swipe or tap to pay, their remaining balance continues to grow – combining the utility of a payment card with the benefits of a high-yield savings account. Multi-Wallet & Global Acceptance: The virtual card can be added to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay, and PayPal wallets for convenient tap-to-pay and online transactions. Backed by the Visa/Mastercard network, the Infini Card is accepted at millions of merchants worldwide , just like any traditional debit or credit card, making stablecoin spending as universally accessible as fiat.

The virtual card can be added to wallets for convenient tap-to-pay and online transactions. Backed by the Visa/Mastercard network, the Infini Card is accepted at , just like any traditional debit or credit card, making stablecoin spending as universally accessible as fiat. Physical Card Coming Soon: Infini has confirmed that a physical Global Card is ready for release in the coming weeks. The physical card will offer the same seamless spending experience and daily yield mechanism, giving users the choice of virtual or physical cards for their purchases. This expansion underscores Infini’s commitment to bridging digital assets with everyday payment methods both online and offline.

Infini has confirmed that a is ready for release in the coming weeks. The physical card will offer the same seamless spending experience and daily yield mechanism, giving users the choice of virtual or physical cards for their purchases. This expansion underscores Infini’s commitment to bridging digital assets with everyday payment methods both online and offline. Renamed Card Lineup: As part of this launch, Infini is rebranding its suite of card products. The flagship “Woof Card” is now the Global Card - reflecting its worldwide utility, while the “Rabbit Card” is now the Tech Card - reflecting its strong dev/AI tool subscription utility, and the “Meow Card” is now the Lite Card - easy to start with. These new names align each card tier with its purpose and audience, streamlining the Infini product lineup as it grows and reaches new user segments.

Benefits for Global Users

By combining stablecoin savings with everyday spending, Infini’s Global Card directly addresses the needs of freelancers, unbanked individuals, and cross-border earners worldwide. Freelancers and remote workers can accept income in stablecoins and use them instantly for expenses, bypassing lengthy international bank transfers or local conversion issues. Unbanked users gain a simple, secure payment tool without needing a traditional bank account, allowing them to participate in e-commerce and global payments using only a digital wallet. Cross-border earners avoid the high costs and hassles of currency exchange by transacting in a stable USD value through Infini – preserving the value of their earnings and spending globally with ease.

All users benefit from Infini’s low 0.8% transaction fee, which is significantly lower than typical remittance or forex fees and is expected to decrease further as the platform scales. The card’s stablecoin-to-USD conversion incurs no fees and is processed seamlessly at the point of sale: when a user makes a purchase, their stablecoins are instantly converted to the local currency through the card network, so merchants are paid in their currency while the user’s balance deducts in USD stablecoin. This real-time conversion and low-fee structure make everyday transactions cost-effective and frictionless, ensuring users can save while they spend in any corner of the world.

“Our vision is to remove barriers between digital asset savings and everyday finances,” said Christian Li, CEO of Infini. “The Global Card is a major step toward that vision – it gives people the freedom to earn yield on their deposits and spend it anywhere, anytime. By blending the stability of USD-pegged assets with the familiarity of a payment card, we’re empowering everyone to transact, save, and thrive in the global economy.”

Security, Compliance and Roadmap

Infini employs a CeDeFi model (centralized-decentralized finance) that combines the compliance and user protection of traditional finance with the innovative yield opportunities of decentralized finance. All user funds are held with institutional-grade security measures, including multi-signature custody and ongoing third-party audits, to ensure assets remain safe. The platform adheres to strict KYC/AML standards and works with regulated partners to maintain robust compliance across jurisdictions.

On the innovation front, Infini is continuously enhancing its security architecture – incorporating advanced safeguards and monitoring – while also collaborating with leading security auditors to preemptively address emerging threats. Looking ahead, the company’s roadmap includes rolling out physical cards to complement the virtual offering and expanding support to additional stablecoins and local currencies. Infini also plans to enter new markets in the coming months, extending its Pay-Fi services to more regions through local partnerships and regulatory approvals. These steps, alongside ongoing product refinements, position Infini to drive broader adoption of stablecoin-based finance in a secure, compliant, and user-centric way.

About Infini

Infini is a next-generation Pay-Fi platform bridging stablecoin finance with real-world payments. With 50,000+ users across the globe, Infini enables anyone to earn daily yield on USD-pegged digital assets and spend them seamlessly via the Visa and Mastercard networks. The platform integrates decentralized stablecoin yields with the convenience of traditional payment infrastructure, allowing stablecoin holders to transact at millions of online and offline merchants worldwide. Infini’s mission is to empower users of all backgrounds with accessible financial tools that blend the stability of fiat currency with the innovation of crypto technology – delivering secure, low-cost, and inclusive financial services.

