B2i Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Leadership in Investor Relations Website Technology

DALLAS, TX, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2i Technologies, Inc. (Business-to-Investor, B2i) Celebrates 25 years of partnering with public companies to deliver smart, cost-effective digital IR solutions, allowing companies to take full control of their websites.

Founded in 2000, B2i launched the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for investor relations—long before SaaS became an industry standard. B2i created an easy to use, web-based application that allowed for real-time communications, full content control, and the ability to communicate directly with investors.

Today, 25 years later, that same spirit of innovation drives B2i forward. The company continues to lead the industry with flexible, cost-effective, and scalable solutions that make managing websites easier than ever. B2i’s latest offering allows adding an investor center to any website, which improves SEO, maintains brand consistency, and eliminates the need for a separate website—all while staying fully in control.

The company’s collaborative, transparent approach puts client interests first. "We’ve driven innovation by staying flexible," said Joe Dunlow, CEO of B2i Technologies. "Our strength is in adapting to both technological changes and client expectations, and delivering solutions that work across every scenario and every level of need."

A big part of that success comes down to how B2i works. Collaboration is at the heart of the company’s approach, building strong partnerships with clients, IR firms, developers, and internal teams. Many of B2i’s clients have been with the company for over 20 years—proof of a commitment that goes beyond technology.

B2i’s leadership team remains consistent and focused by continuously improving the platform to meet real-world needs. The result is a solution trusted by public companies across all industries, from small caps to large enterprises.

25 years in, B2i Technologies is still doing what it set out to—helping companies take control of their investor communications and strengthen their relationships with stakeholders.

Experience 25 years of innovation in just 15 minutes.

With flexible tools, and seamless integration, B2i fits effortlessly into any website platform or workflow.

Take 15 minutes for a quick demo and you’ll see the value right away.

For questions or additional information, contact B2i at 972-234-9221.

About B2i Technologies, Inc.

B2i Technologies, Inc. provides flexible, scalable, and cost-effective digital solutions that simplify investor relations. Its integrated platform centralizes everything from SEC filings to press releases and financial data, giving companies complete control over their website content in one streamlined system.

B2i’s open business model enables seamless collaboration with IR firms and web developers, promoting consistent branding, clear communication, and efficient execution across teams. Trusted by public companies of all sizes, B2i is a reliable partner focused on long-term client success.

Contact:

Amy Ostler

VP Business Development

Amy.ostler@b2itech.com

(972) 234-9221

Visit:

https://b2itech.com/

https://explorer.b2itech.com/

