North Bay Resources Announces Gold Concentrate Shipment, Advancement of Flotation Circuit at Bishop Gold Mill California

BISHOP, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce delivery of 344 lbs. of gold concentrate to the Company’s refinery partner Just Refiners, Reno, NV. Assay splits have been sent to ALS Geochemistry Reno, Nevada. Ore from the Company’s Fran Gold Project was processed at the Company’s Bishop Gold Mill. The concentrate represents approximately 15 tons of gross ore processed. Recent repairs to the Company’s Raker/Classifier and replacement of balls in the ball mill have been implemented to produce a finer grind targeting minus 150 mesh. This grind has been determined to be optimal for recovery. The concentrate is from the gravity only circuit with the flotation circuit currently under optimization and testing (See Pic 1). The Company recently received settlement on its first concentrate shipment (see Press Release dated April 7, 2025),





Pic 1. Bishop Gold Mill Flotation Cells.

Flotation Circuit

The Company is testing and optimizing the flotation circuit at the Bishop Gold Mill. The testing of the Clarkson-Feeders for titration of the 5 reagents utilized in the flotation process has been completed.

The staged implementation of the final order of reagents, conditioning and residence time is being determined based on prior metallurgy work and existing equipment. The flotation chemistry utilizes a conditioner, gold promoter, sulphide promoter, activator, and frother. Determination is now underway to identify whether performance will be improved through staged addition of conditioner, gold and sulphides promoters followed by activator and frother or whether reagents will be combined in the single existing conditioning tank. Prior design utilized the ball mill and classifier as entry points for the initial 3 reagents, followed by activator and frother in the conditioning tank. The Company has added a centrifuge, for gravity primary design. This eliminates the possibility of treating the ore in the crushing circuit and reagents now must be added post-gravity recovery in the conditioning tank. A determination is being made to mix all reagents in a single step or adding a second conditioning tank for two phase reagent mixing either collectors and then activator/frother or two dosage mixing of all reagents. A final determination is expected shortly regarding the use of single or double conditioning tanks, with full-scale implementation of the flotation circuit to follow. All mechanical components are working and post-processing equipment including leaf-press and propane fired concentrate drying circuit are operational as well. Previous metallurgy work has determined a 97% recovery may be achieved with a combined gravity and flotation circuit with Fran Gold ore (see Press Release dated December 16, 2024).

Fran Gold Project

Data re-compilation of the 104 drill holes from Fran Gold continues. This now includes implementation of Leapfrog 3D modelling and resource estimate software, inclusive of pit-shell design for purpose of producing a resource estimate. The recent discovery of a bulk tonnage gold deposit at Fran (see Press Release dated April 7, 2025) including 149m (488 ft.) of 0.9 grams per tonne has resulted in high priority focus on the re-evaluation of the Fran deposit.

Past exploration and development at Fran Gold, including over 18,000m (55,000ft.) of diamond drilling, has shown large intercepts of mixed vein and disseminated gold. The deposit area has been identified to be in excess of 1000m x 100m x 300m within a known strike length of 1700m. The Fran Gold Project is next to Centerra Gold’s Mt. Milligan Project, with Reserves of 264Mt grading 0.3 gram per tonne gold and 0.2% copper and proximate to Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Mine, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 334Mt grading 0.8 grams per tonne gold. Both Mt. Milligan and the Blackwater Mine are two of the largest new copper/gold and gold mines respectively, in North America.

