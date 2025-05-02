ENR FutureTech 2025 Assembles the Construction Industry’s Top Tech Decision-Makers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , the industry’s leading conference for construction technology, returns this May 06 and 07 with a powerful agenda and a highly engaged audience of executives, strategists, and innovation leaders. With nearly four dozen speakers confirmed and a program built around real-world impact, the event continues to serve as the go-to forum for construction professionals driving digital transformation across projects, organizations, and the industry at large.

This year, 45% of attendees are in corporate or executive management, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, Directors of Innovation, and digital delivery leads from ENR Top 400 firms and construction technology providers. These professionals evaluate, select, and scale technology across projects, portfolios, and geographies.

“In an industry where 96% of data goes unused, ENR FutureTech offers a critical opportunity to align on how we unlock value at scale,” said Kris Lengieza, Global Technology Evangelist at Procore. “This is where leaders share not just what’s possible, but how they’re making it work in practice. Whether it’s activating AI, mobilizing data, or strengthening workforce tech fluency, the conversations here move us all forward.”

“FutureTech brings together the builders and technologists who are actively shaping the future of our industry,” said Michael R. Colapietro, CEO & Co-founder, Smartapp.com®. “These aren’t theoretical conversations—these are deep dives into how we digitize workflows, connect data from the trailer to the boardroom, and future-proof construction operations. Every year, this event sparks partnerships and initiatives that go straight from concept to execution. That’s why we keep coming back.”

In addition to strong executive attendance, the event also boasts remarkable retention. 57% of 2025 registrants attended last year’s event, many of whom have made FutureTech an annual cornerstone of their strategic calendar. “We think of the FutureTech audience not only as senior in title, but senior in impact,” says Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record. “These are the people actively guiding technology investment decisions across the industry.”

This year’s programming is centered on the technologies and strategies reshaping construction today and tomorrow. Sessions will feature leaders from across the AEC spectrum, as well as emerging and established technology providers whose innovations are reshaping field productivity, risk management, and data-driven decision-making.

Produced by Engineering News-Record, a trusted voice in the construction industry for over 150 years, ENR FutureTech 2025 will feature insightful keynotes, thought-provoking panels, hands-on demos, and immersive networking experiences designed to equip attendees with tools to drive innovation, productivity, and resilience across projects and organizations.

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: ENR FutureTech 2025 .

