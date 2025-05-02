Genetec launches AutoVu plugin, ALPR Analysis Reports to speed up investigations

Montreal, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the AutoVu™ ALPR Analysis Reports plugin, an advanced investigation tool that expands ALPR-based forensic search capabilities within Genetec™ Security Center.

The new plugin empowers law enforcement officers and investigators to quickly narrow down a pool of suspects using vehicle behavior patterns—specifically driving speed and travel cohorts. By eliminating manual data sorting and enabling targeted, efficient analysis, the tool is designed to save investigators critical time.

“This plugin gives investigators what they need to close cases faster,” said Steve Hins, Product Group Manager, ALPR at Genetec Inc. “With just a few clicks, they can spot patterns and behaviors in vehicle data that would otherwise take hours or days to uncover manually.”

The AutoVu ALPR Analysis Reports plugin offers two key functionalities:

With the Cohort Analysis feature, investigators can identify vehicles that consistently travel with another vehicle of a known license plate—revealing patterns that may point to coordination, accomplices, or organized criminal activity. Instead of manually reviewing read reports, officers can input a known plate, select relevant ALPR cameras, and define how often vehicles appear together (e.g., within a few seconds, across multiple cameras). The system then identifies potential vehicle cohorts instantly. In cases like organized retail theft, this is especially valuable: a known suspect vehicle might be linked to multiple incidents, and cohort analysis can reveal if another vehicle, such as a getaway car, is consistently nearby, helping investigators quickly narrow down their pool of suspects.

The Time and Speed Analysis feature enables investigators to quickly identify vehicles exhibiting outlier behavior, such as those fleeing a crime scene, by comparing the estimated speed of vehicles traveling between two ALPR cameras. Officers simply select cameras located within a zone of interest and define a time frame (e.g., one to five minutes). The system then generates a report listing all vehicles that passed both cameras, along with their estimated speeds. This enables investigators to immediately spot anomalies—such as a vehicle traveling 60 mph in an area where most were going 30—without sifting through thousands of license plate reads. In incidents like a hit-and-run, this tool helps pinpoint suspects in seconds by revealing which vehicles sped through a defined area right after the event.

Availability

The AutoVu ALPR Analysis Reports plugin is available globally as a paid add-on for Security Center, through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners.

For more information about the plugin, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/autovu-alpr-analysis-reports-plugin.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

© Genetec Inc., 2025. Genetec™, AutoVu™ and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

