thINK Announces Matt Iseman as Keynote for thINK Ahead 2025, to take place July 14 - 16 in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FL., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers, announces Matt Iseman as thINK Ahead 2025 keynote speaker.

Matt Iseman, thINK Ahead 2025 Keynote Speaker

Get ready to be inspired! thINK is thrilled to announce that Matt Iseman, host of the four-time Emmy-nominated American Ninja Warrior, will keynote at thINK Ahead 2025. Matt's personal journey as a cancer survivor and his advocacy for the Arthritis Foundation and American Cancer Society embody resilience and a powerful, positive spirit. Prepare for an engaging and inspiring session as Matt shares his unique blend of comedy and motivational insights to help you rethink how you tackle obstacles.

“Securing Matt Iseman as our keynote speaker adds an exciting dimension. His dynamic personality and message of overcoming challenges with strength and humor will be a fantastic complement to the robust educational sessions and engaging activities we have in store for our Canon inkjet customers at thINK Ahead 2025. We look forward to the energy and inspiration he will bring to our community,” said Pete Studer, Impact CEO and thINK Board President.

Educational Opportunities

thINK Ahead 2025 delivers a focused curriculum of educational sessions for Canon inkjet customers. Attendees at thINK Ahead 2025 will:

Gain Insight from Economic and Industry Updates

Hear Exciting News Directly from Canon

Learn to Build a High-Impact Internship Program

Explore the Potential of Large Format Printing

Learn how to Disruption-Proof Your Business

Discover Counterintuitive Strategies for Reducing Costs

Stay Ahead of the Curve with Trends in Direct Mail

Explore How AI is Shaping the Future of Print

Health, Wellness, and Fun Activities

Attendees will also enjoy a variety of health and wellness activities designed to foster community engagement while promoting physical wellness. Attendees can choose to participate in yoga, a fun run, and demonstrate feats of strength in an exhilarating obstacle course hosted by Matt Iseman in American Ninja Warrior fashion.

Why Attend?

thINK Ahead is more than just an event; it’s a platform for learning, networking, and inspiration tailored specifically for Canon inkjet customers. With cutting-edge educational content, engaging activities, and the chance to connect with industry leaders, this year’s event promises to be unforgettable.

Register Today!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of thINK Ahead 2025. Registration is now open at thINKforum.com for all Canon production inkjet customers. Secure your spot today and prepare to thINK Ahead!

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

