National Infrastructure Tour Shines Spotlight on Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail

Apple Valley, MN, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click here to watch the replay of the Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail Roadshow event

A national tour to showcase major infrastructure projects arrived today at the Minnesota Zoo to accentuate the recent arrival of the facility’s new Treetop Trail.

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the American Public Works Association (APWA), and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) have collaborated since 2022 to present the Engineering & Public Works Roadshow.

The Treetop Trail stop today is the Roadshow’s 18th.

“Like any great infrastructure project involving public works, Treetop Trail would not be the success it is today had its designers ignored the environment, the animals, and zoo visitors,” said APWA CEO Scott D. Grayson, CAE, a former Golden Valley, MN, City Councilman. “This is a shining example of how thoughtful design and engineering can breathe new life into our public assets, fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

“The Treetop Trail is a truly phenomenal project that weaves together the built and natural environments while prioritizing sustainability and ingenuity,” said ASCE Region 3 Governor Jennifer Schaff, P.E., M.ASCE. Region 3 includes Minnesota. “This project is a reminder that infrastructure not only serves as the foundation of our society, but also has the ability to inspire us and spark a connection between each other and the world around us.”

“The Treetop Trail is more than just a walkway. It’s a shining example of how smart, sustainable engineering can repurpose and reimagine infrastructure,” said ACEC incoming-Chair-elect Dan Larson, P.E. and the CEO of AET, which is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. “This Roadshow—traveling from place to place, sharing these stories—is a celebration of what happens when public service and engineering come together with purpose.”

The Treetop Trail replaced an original 1.25-mile monorail that used to wind through the zoo. The new infrastructure offers multiple access points, rest areas, overlooks, and interpretative elements that frame engaging views of the surrounding zoo landscape.

The new trail, which opened a year-and-a-half ago, cost $39 million to design and build. The state of Minnesota contributed $11 million of the total.

Senior Outreach Representative for Rep. Angie Craig, Allison Gray, joined the Roadshow event today as did several zoo officials, including Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley.

“The Treetop Trail marked a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo,” said Frawley during the Roadshow event. “As we look ahead to the Zoo’s next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way.”

The new trail provides a year-round, accessible journey into nature for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. It has also contributed to an increase in admissions.

A new addition for the Roadshow today included participation from 10th grade STEM students from Apple Valley High School. Following the formal ceremony, the students held a Q&A to talk about their potential futures in engineering and public works.

Visit www.infrastructureroadshow.org for more information about the Roadshow and its previous 17 stops.

Click HERE for more information about Treetop Trail.

Attachments