Clark Construction Partners with Local Workforce Programs to Connect DC Residents with Career Opportunities at New Capital One Arena Hiring Fair

Washington, DC, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, 2025, Clark hosted a successful hiring fair focused on connecting DC residents directly with career opportunities on the New Capital One Arena project. In partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the DC Department of Employment Services, United Planning Organization, DC Infrastructure Academy, Skyland Workforce Center, and Building Bridges Across the River, the event underscores Clark’s efforts to support near-term employment for DC residents while fostering long-term workforce development within the District.

Held at MSE’s District E Powered by Ticketmaster, the hiring fair connected graduates from local construction readiness training programs with immediate roles supporting the New Capital One Arena project. Nine trade partners, including Global Ace Construction, LLC; Z-Best Wallcoverings; Blackwood of DC; Modulus LLC; Home Answers, Inc.; Maryland Applicators; Perlectric, Inc.; Absolute Builders, Inc.; and Mona Electric Group Inc. conducted more than 120 interviews, forging direct pathways to long-term careers within the construction industry. The event yielded multiple job offers and facilitated numerous follow-up interviews, effectively linking local residents with viable opportunities.

Representatives from Clark and its DC workforce development partners, local contractors, and trade labor union members were on-site to engage with prospective candidates and provide valuable information about job openings, apprenticeships, and community resources.

“Today, more than ever, the dignity of work in trade careers plays a crucial role in shaping our region,” said Jeff King, Vice President for Clark Construction. “At Clark, we understand the need to create opportunities and empower individuals right here in DC for successful careers in trades, and we’re committed to taking steps to do so.”

This commitment to hiring locally ensures that the construction of the New Capital One Arena provides meaningful employment opportunities for the residents of Washington, DC, by bringing together local trade contractors, community partners, and job seekers.

Last week’s job fair occurred as construction is currently underway on the brand-new Capital One Arena. MSE and Clark are taking a 360-degree approach to planning a high-tech, high-touch building that will serve millions of annual visitors for the next 25 years and set a new standard for fan experience and technological innovation.

Additional information about the brand-new Capital One Arena is available HERE .

