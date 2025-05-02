Thompson Coburn Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Thompson Coburn, LLP. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On May 29, 2024, Thompson Coburn LLP (“Thompson Coburn”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Thompson Coburn determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and accessed certain Thompson Coburn’s data files between May 28, 2024, and May 29, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals viewed or stole files containing the sensitive personal information of potentially 67,026 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

