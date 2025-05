Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“Great Elm”) (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 407-0752; international callers should dial +1 (201) 389-0912. Participants should enter the Conference ID 13746971 if asked.

A copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call can be found here.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com