Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.08333 per unit, payable on June 6, 2025 to unitholders of record on May 30, 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. 121 King Street West Suite 2600 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9