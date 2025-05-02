Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that it has granted as of May 1, 2025 equity inducement awards to two new employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended. The equity awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made as a material inducement to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted options to purchase 325,000 shares, in the aggregate, of Terns common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $3.56, which was the closing price of Terns’ common stock on May 1, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees’ continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

