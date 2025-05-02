XRP News: Buy $XDX Tokens Now Before XenDex Presale Ends Soon, as XRP Market Heats Up

SYDNEY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As excitement grips the XRP community following recent breakthroughs including ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF approval, Brazil’s XRP Spot ETF rollout, and the SEC’s lawsuit withdrawal, all eyes are now on XenDex, the decentralized platform designed to power the next phase of DeFi on the XRP Ledger.

The $XDX presale has officially passed its soft cap, and with the final allocation now live, investors are rushing to secure their tokens before the presale closes and before prices climb again.

Why Buy $XDX Tokens Now?

XenDex isn’t just another DEX, it’s a fully integrated, all-in-one DeFi platform built natively on XRPL. The $XDX token serves as the core utility and governance asset of the ecosystem, offering real functionality and long-term value.

$XDX Token Use Cases Include:

Governance Rights – Vote on listings, upgrades, protocol decisions

– Vote on listings, upgrades, protocol decisions Lending & Borrowing Utility – Collateralize $XDX or earn interest through the XenDex lending protocol

– Collateralize $XDX or earn interest through the XenDex lending protocol Staking & Yield Farming – Earn passive income from liquidity contributions

– Earn passive income from liquidity contributions Fee Discounts – Enjoy lower trading, lending, and borrowing fees

– Enjoy lower trading, lending, and borrowing fees Early Access – Get priority access to Launchpad, AI tools, and partner projects

– Get priority access to Launchpad, AI tools, and partner projects Airdrop Eligibility – Unlock future rewards for long-term holders

What Does XenDex Offer On The XRP Ledger?

XenDex brings modern DeFi tools to XRPL for the first time in one seamless experience:

AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror elite trader strategies in real time

– Mirror elite trader strategies in real time Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow XRP and $XDX tokens securely

– Lend or borrow XRP and $XDX tokens securely Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with assets on Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and more

– Swap XRP with assets on Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and more Staking & Yield Farming – Supply liquidity to earn rewards

– Supply liquidity to earn rewards DAO Governance – True community control of platform evolution



$XDX Presale Details (Final Phase)

Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Listing Price: Expected to be higher after presale ends

