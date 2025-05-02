dvm360® unveils 2025–2026 Editorial Advisory Board: Fresh perspectives spark innovation across the veterinary field

CRANBURY, N.J., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is thrilled to announce its 2025–2026 Editorial Advisory Board, featuring 17 inspiring new members who are raising the bar for the profession.

The addition of new board members ensures the editorial direction remains current, relevant and responsive to the evolving landscape of veterinary medicine. This year’s board is packed with changemakers who represent diverse perspectives from across the care team, allowing them to contribute to innovation and help shape content that speaks to the challenges and opportunities faced by the profession. By bringing these diverse voices together, dvm360 is doubling down on its commitment to delivering content that is relevant, practical and ahead of the curve.

“We are honored to welcome the 2025–2026 dvm360 Editorial Advisory Board—an exceptional group of diverse and dedicated professionals who represent the very best of veterinary medicine,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360. “Their insight, expertise, and commitment to the profession will guide our editorial direction as we continue to elevate, educate and innovate for the entire veterinary community. We’re especially excited to welcome 17 new members whose fresh perspectives will help us stay responsive to the evolving needs of the field.”

As critical topics such as well-being, artificial intelligence, technology integration and pain management take on greater prominence, the expanded board brings valuable insight to ensure dvm360 remains aligned with the most pressing needs of veterinary teams and practice environments. Advisory board members bring hands-on experience and thought leadership that directly inform editorial planning and educational programming.

“Veterinary professionals are facing unprecedented changes and opportunities,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of sales for MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of dvm360. “Our new advisory board members are leaders who understand the realities of practice today. Their insights will help us align our content with what matters most to veterinary teams: delivering better care, fostering stronger teams and embracing innovation with confidence.”

The editorial board’s purpose is to elevate the content quality through the input from professionals who are actively shaping veterinary medicine. The 2025–2026 board members offer expertise in clinical care, practice operations, client communication and team development. Their contributions will help guide content strategy across dvm360’s multimedia platforms, including articles, webinars, videos and national Fetch conferences.

The 2025–2026 Editorial Advisory Board includes (* indicates newly added):

Marty Becker, DVM

Gianluca Bini, DVM, MRCVS, DACVAA*

Jan Bellows, DVM, DAVDC, DABVP

Kate Boatright, VMD*

Ashley Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD

Kelly Cairns, DVM, MS, DACVIM (SAIM)

Ellen Carozza, LVT, VTS (CP-Feline)*

Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology)

David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA

Coleen Ellis, CT, CPLP*

Louise S. Dunn

Andrew Findlaytor, DVM*

Bash Halow, LVT, CVPM

Laurie Hess, DVM, DABVP (Avian)

Shadi Ireifej, DVM, DACVS-SA

Christopher Lee, DVM, MPH, DACVPM*

Boaz Man, DVM

Natalie Marks, DVM, CVJ, CCFP, Elite FFC-V*

Matt McGlasson, DVM, CVPM

Tasha McNerney, BS, CVT, CVPP, VTS (Anesthesia & Analgesia)

Wendy J. Myers, CVJ*

Michael Natale, LVT

Christopher Pinard, DVM, DSVc, DACVIM (Oncology)*

Christopher Pachel, DVM, DACVB, CABC

Kathryn Primm, DVM, CVPM

Malik Mitchell*

Turpin Mott*

Joe Owens, DVM*

Leah Parris, CVPM, LVT, CCFP, HABc*

Melissa Resnick, DVM, MPH, DACVPM

Josh Sanabria, DVM

Renee Schmid, DVM, DABT, DABVT

Kristin Kirkby Shaw, DVM, PhD, MS, DACVS-SA, DACVSMR

Aaron Shaw, OTR/L, CHT, CSCS*

Alex Sigmund, DVM, DACVO

Rob Silver, DVM, MS

Brian Sutherland, DVM, DACVS-SA*

Gaemia Tracy, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology)*

Phil Tucak, BSc, BVMS

Kristen Ward, BSN-RN, RVT-VTS (Anesthesia & Analgesia)*

Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology)



The appointment of the 2025–2026 Editorial Advisory Board reflects dvm360’s ongoing commitment to excellence in veterinary education and content development. Visit dvm360.com to view their ongoing impact.

About dvm360

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360 is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360-degree solution for continuing education in various mediums including print, digital, in-person and on-demand.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com