GERN INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Geron Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, May 12, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Geron class action lawsuit. Captioned Dabestani v. Geron Corporation, No. 25-cv-02507 (N.D. Cal.), the Geron class action lawsuit charges Geron as well as certain of Geron’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A subsequently filed complaint is captioned Potvin v. Geron Corporation, No. 25-cv-02563 (N.D. Cal.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of therapeutic products for oncology. According to the complaint, Geron’s primary product is a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, which Geron sells under the brand name Rytelo.

The Geron class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Geron’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) in truth, Geron’s optimistic reports of Rytelo’s launch success and potential growth fell short of reality as the impacts of seasonality, existing competition, and the burden of continued monitoring played a much more significant role in patient starts than defendants had implied; and (iii) Rytelo lacked the necessary awareness to penetrate the market, resulting in an inability for Geron to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug, particularly among first-line patients and those outside the academic setting.

The Geron class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, disclosing that Rytelo’s growth had flattened over the preceding months, attributing the diminished growth on seasonality, competition, lack of awareness for Rytelo, and the burden of the monitoring requirement necessary for the drug treatment. On this news, Geron’s stock price declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Geron securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Geron class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Geron class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Geron class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Geron class action lawsuit.

