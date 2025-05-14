Bekaert - Assembléés Générale des Actionnaires

Vous trouvez ci-dessous notre communiqué de presse (seulement disponible en anglais et en néerlandais)
Pièces jointes
| Source: Bekaert Bekaert
Vous trouvez ci-dessous notre communiqué de presse (seulement disponible en anglais et en néerlandais)
Pièces jointes
Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program Bekaert announces today that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program on 16 May 2025, for a total consideration of up to €...Read More
Trading update for the first three months of 2025 Navigating challenging markets successfully Financial highlights Q1 2025 consolidated sales of € 991 million (-3% vs Q1 2024) driven by: Like for...Read More