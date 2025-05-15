WTW appoints Luke Ware as Head of Asia to accelerate regional growth

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the appointment of Luke Ware as Head of Asia, in addition to his current position as Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Asia, effective immediately.

In his new dual capacity, Luke will work closely with all WTW business leaders across Risk & Broking and Health, Wealth & Career to drive innovation, advance and deliver WTW solutions, and serve the people, risk and capital needs of the company’s clients in Asia. Luke brings over 20 years of broking and risk management experience and has worked extensively in the insurance sector across markets in Australia, London and Asia.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at WTW, said: “Luke has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of our Asia region. He has consistently demonstrated strategic vision, strong leadership and a client-first mindset. Luke’s ability to drive performance, while fostering collaboration across teams, makes him ideally suited to accelerate WTW’s growth and enhance the value we bring to our clients and colleagues in Asia.”

Commenting on his appointment, Luke said, “I’m honoured to take on this expanded role and excited about the opportunity to work even more closely with our talented colleagues across all our businesses in Asia. We are focused on accelerating our presence in the region to achieve the best outcomes for our clients. In today’s complex and volatile environment, this requires a thorough understanding of our clients’ needs. With the breadth of our solutions, I believe we can help our clients transform their tomorrows into actionable opportunities and business success.”

Based in Singapore, Luke will continue to report to Pamela Thomson-Hall.

